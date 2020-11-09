Trump adviser David Bossie tests positive for COVID
President Donald J. Trump’s senior campaign adviser David Bossie tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, Bloomberg Senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs reported Monday.
Bossie has been leading Trump’s post-election political and legal battles challenging ballots in states the president lost to his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, now President-elect Biden. “The president tapped him for the role last week when his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, fell ill with the coronavirus. Bossie now has the virus also,” Jacobs tweeted.
Bossie is the third known Trump staffer to contract COVID-19 since Election Day.
DAVID BOSSIE has been leading Trump's post-election political and legal battle. The president tapped him for the role last week when his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, fell ill with the coronavirus. Bossie now has the virus also.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 9, 2020
BREAKING—Trump advisor David Bossie (of Citizens United fame, he led that charge), tests positive for #COVID19. He was also former deputy CM for Trump in 2016. On top of Ben Carson, that now makes 51 in WH orbit in last 6 weeks.
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 9, 2020
