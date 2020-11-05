Trump adviser faces ruthless mockery for demanding Republicans start ‘bussing’ supporters to cities counting votes

On Thursday, as the remaining votes continued to paint a grim picture for the president’s re-election chances, Trump adviser Harlan Hill demanded that Republican groups start “bussing Trump supporters” to major cities in swing states where ballots are being counted.

Republican groups should start bussing Trump supporters to Philly, Phoenix, and Detroit. Make them feel our level of pissed off. — HARLAN Z. HILL 🇺🇸 (@Harlan) November 5, 2020

Hill, who was a Fox News commentator until being fired for calling Sen. Kamala Harris a “lying, insufferable b*tch,” quickly drew scorn and criticism from commenters on social media.

Bruh, y’all can’t even bus your own supporters back from a rally 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/87X4lbO4ty — J Dres™ 🧸⃤ 🤯⃤ 🥺⃤ 🥶⃤🧠⃤ (@JDres15) November 5, 2020

Yeah, bus them around the country in the middle of a pandemic. Sounds like a very cool and legal plan. — Shady Dog (@DogShady) November 5, 2020

Conservatives, always looking for a free ride. — Sensational Gus (@sensational_gus) November 5, 2020

LMFAOO at the right. If they dont get what you want, they will go TERRORIZE, TERRORIZE & TERRORIZE. That’s sad but right on brand for MAGA — MadamPrez (@TomalaBrady) November 5, 2020

Dear @FBI this dude is encouraging people to interfere with our normal, democratic voting process. Please investigate. — Ayanna (@Big_Spiders) November 5, 2020

Yeah. Anyone gonna schedule the return buses? Or shall they be abandoned in the cold like the rally goers? — Astro & Fang’s Mom (@JillTriplett7) November 5, 2020

Yes. Specifically the east side of detroit. — D Anthony (@D_Anthony36) November 5, 2020

He wants to try Detroit???? Watch what happen when they tried to roll up in Fort Worth… notice no guns or destruction of property… but the point was made https://t.co/J5gQPtLcpq — Diamond (@DiamondOtis4) November 5, 2020

You tried this in Ft. Worth. Didn’t work out too well https://t.co/IOrGebpmml — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) November 5, 2020

They should see this one too pic.twitter.com/etYSXQsalD — Karen T (@SinisterNails) November 5, 2020

A) Harlan, shut the fuck up B) It sounds like Harlan is openly agitating for riots, and certainly election tampering. Cc: @FBI C) For a party that was supposed to “win so much that they’d be tired of winning” these clowns whine a lot#CountEveryVote #CmonMan https://t.co/3heksTdvs5 — Brian Courtney (@BrianGCourtney) November 5, 2020

May I interest you in a safe space, instead? https://t.co/rSWXvLQ8vX pic.twitter.com/khcPMGFqEX — Sarah (@sarob54) November 5, 2020