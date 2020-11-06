Trump aides plotting an ‘intervention’ to tell him he has no hope of winning: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins said on Friday that White House aides are having discussions about how to stage an “intervention” with President Donald Trump to tell him he has no hope of winning a second term.
Collins said that the aides were plotting an intervention because Trump is still in total denial about losing the 2020 vote to Democratic rival Joe Biden.
ADVERTISEMENT
“I’m actually being told by sources that, in recent days, the president has said he has no plans to concede this election to Joe Biden, even if his path to victory is effectively blocked, which it could be by a Biden win in Pennsylvania or in somewhere like Georgia,” she said. “But despite that the president has said that he has no plans to concede this election as he has continued to push this baseless claim that the election is being stolen from him.”
Collins also said aides were discussing the best ways to make it clear to the president that his time in the White House is over.
“That creates this conversation about who is going to be the person that’s going to reckon with the president and tell him that his time in office could be coming to an end,” she said. “That’s a conversation that I’m told the president’s allies are still having, they’re not sure who that person is going to be. They’ve talked about Jared Kushner, someone like an Ivanka Trump, but they haven’t figured out who it is to bring the president to terms with reality.”
Watch the video below.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
According to a report at Politico, should Republicans want to they could delay the recording of the Electoral College votes in the Senate with procedural moves that would likely fail -- but would allow them to forestall the inevitable.
As Politico Playbook's Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer write, "Biden sources told us they became aware that there is a large batch of votes in Philadelphia that will put the former VP over the top in the state," before adding that should pave the way to the presidency.
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted Fox News commentators for propping up President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.
The "Morning Joe" host noted that the pro-Trump network had largely appeared skeptical of election fraud claims, but some of its broadcasters and contributors had dabbled in the president's conspiracy theories.
"Let's just add a name, Bill Bennett, of all people, last night on Fox News," Scarborough said. "He was sure that there was fraud. I wonder where he found that. I don't understand what he or Newt [Gingrich] get out of it. I don't understand why they would try to foment violence, which they're doing, trying to spread conspiracy theories, trying to undermine American -- think about that, the guy who wrote 'The Book of Virtues' is spending his later years trying to undermine American democracy and to sow chaos in the democratic process."
Is it too soon to let out a sigh of relief? At the end of a long week, it looks as if America has avoided the worst-case scenario. With Joe Biden likely to be declared president-elect on Friday, we've officially reached the point where the biggest attempt to discredit the U.S. election is coming from President Trump, even as judges across the country are laughing his lawsuits out of court and the media is largely portraying him as a whiny baby throwing a tantrum.
But it is entirely too early to rest easy.
After Trump took to a podium at the White House late Thursday to deliver another baseless rant about a stolen election, in what felt like an effort to explain away his impending and inevitable defeat, CNN contributor Rick Santorum, a former Republican senator and presidential candidate, claimed that no GOP official would stand behind Trump's efforts to delegitimize our electoral process. Republicans like Santorum have long waved away concerns about this very scenario and many in the media have insisted that the "institutions will hold. Many people remain confident that Trump appears flailing and impotent in defeat and that the so-called adults in the room will swiftly reject him — but nothing about the last four years should offer us much confidence about that.