Trump campaign ditches voter fraud hotline after it was flooded with prank calls

Published

44 mins ago

on

Photo: AFP

As President Trump ramped up his attempts to delegitimize the results of the 202o election, his campaign set up a phone bank with the intention of tracking down claims of voter fraud.

But the hotline didn’t get many leads. Instead, it was flooded with prank calls. Now, according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, the campaign has taken the hotline down.

“The Trump campaign has eliminated the hotline it established so people could report alleged instances of voter fraud after it was flooded with prank calls,” Collins tweeted. “They’re now directing people to a website where they can submit complaints through a digital form.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Michigan judge shreds Trump legal challenge: GOP ‘interpretation of events is incorrect and not credible’

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

A Michigan judge rejected a request from President Donald Trump's attorneys to stop the certification of election results in Wayne County.

Judge Timothy Kenny denied the request, saying that Detroit officials "offered a more accurate and persuasive explanation of activity" inside the TCF Center where votes were being counted, reported The Detroit News.

"No formal challenges were filed," Kenny wrote in his opinion. "However, sinister, fraudulent motives were ascribed to the process and the city of Detroit. Plaintiff's interpretation of events is incorrect and not credible."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump tantrums: Republicans are ‘biting their tongues’ hoping the president will stop his election ‘idiocracy’

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

President Donald J. Trump currently trails President-elect Joe Biden by at least 10,000 votes in every state his campaign is targeting for "voter fraud," but Republicans may be starting to grow tired of "The Trump Show" shenanigans.

"There are a lot of Republicans biting their tongues with the belief that Trump’s temper tantrum will subside in a week or so,” one Pennsylvania Republican close to legislative leadership told VICE News. “We’re in the death throes of idiocracy.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump warned by ex-Manhattan prosecutor that ‘subpoenas and seizures’ await him after presidency

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

According to a report from the New York Times, Donald Trump is looking at a world of legal hurt after he steps down -- willingly or not -- next January when former Vice President Joe Biden assumes the presidency.

While New York Attorney General Letitia James has already gone on record and served notice that her department is looking into what she called an "investigation against the Trump Organization related to financial impropriety and that investigation is ongoing,” the Times is reporting that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. is still awaiting the president's tax returns which could be the key to criminal charges.

Continue Reading
 
 
