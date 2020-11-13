Trump campaign ditches voter fraud hotline after it was flooded with prank calls

As President Trump ramped up his attempts to delegitimize the results of the 202o election, his campaign set up a phone bank with the intention of tracking down claims of voter fraud.

But the hotline didn’t get many leads. Instead, it was flooded with prank calls. Now, according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, the campaign has taken the hotline down.

“The Trump campaign has eliminated the hotline it established so people could report alleged instances of voter fraud after it was flooded with prank calls,” Collins tweeted. “They’re now directing people to a website where they can submit complaints through a digital form.”

