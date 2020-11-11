Quantcast
Trump campaign mocked after releasing affidavits from poll watchers alleging ‘election fraud’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Kayleigh McEnany (Screen Grab)

‘Right-Wing Media Bubble-Induced Ignorance’

Overnight the Trump campaign released 234 pages of what it says are affidavits from poll watchers who claim to have witnessed election fraud or other forms of alleged interference.

They were quickly panned online.

Here’s a noted national security attorney slamming claims made by Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany and RNC chair Ronna McDaniel:

Reuters DC reporter Brad Heath posted several excerpts of the affidavits as examples, reporting that “it’s mostly allegations that they couldn’t get as close as they wanted to the counting, couldn’t re-enter the room after they left, etc. Pretty standard election stuff.”

But one person claims an affidavit “appears to have been digitally altered after it was written.”

One GOP poll watcher complained that the independent attorneys were “ideologically far-left,” and that whenever a GOP “staffer was removed from the room” by police “most of the entire room would erupt in cheers and laughter.”

Another GOP poll watcher thought that the military should have voted for Trump.

National security attorney, Mark Zaid weighed in, mocking the affidavits:

Some responses:

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Don’t underestimate the power of Trump’s cult

Published

1 min ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

On the 40th anniversary of that historic summer moment in 1974 when three Republican politicians marched to the White House to tell President Richard Nixon it was time for him to go, the Arizona Republic published a revealing piece that suddenly looms ominous today.

Reporter Dan Nowicki observed in 2014 how history had misread the role played by two Arizonans-- Senator Barry Goldwater and U.S. House Minority Leader John Rhodes--as well as Senate Minority Leader Hugh Scott, R-Pa. Nixon resigned August 9, 1974, the day after their visit to the White House.

“Over the years, Goldwater, Rhodes and Scott have been lionized for their often-exaggerated role in precipitating Nixon's exit,” Nowicki reported. “Actually, Goldwater, Rhodes and Scott did not try to persuade or urge Nixon to resign. They just confirmed to the doomed president the extent to which his support on the Hill had evaporated.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump to make first appearance since losing election to Biden

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

US President Donald Trump makes his first official post-election appearance Wednesday for what should be a moment of national unity to mark Veteran's Day, now marred by his refusal to acknowledge Joe Biden's win.

The president was to visit Arlington National Cemetery around 11:00 am, four days after US media projected his Democratic rival would take the White House.

Since then he has not addressed the nation other than via Twitter, and has not conceded to Biden, as is traditional once a winner is projected in a US vote.

And with Covid-19 cases shattering records across the country and states imposing new restrictions in a push to contain the virus before winter arrives, Trump seems to have all but shelved normal presidential duties.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Things are getting crazy’: Conservative alarmed by number of Trump voters refusing to accept reality

Published

26 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

It's been four days since President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election -- but millions of President Donald Trump's supporters are refusing to accept the reality that their candidate lost.

Conservative commentator Matt Lewis this week got a message from one of his regular correspondents about how his MAGA-loving family has completely retreated from reality and is insisting that Trump won the election.

"My step-father has made the shift from Fox News to Newsmax and OAN," this person wrote. "Believes the Democrats produced millions of fraudulent ballots to steal the election and Fox News is in on it and helping them."

Continue Reading
 
 
