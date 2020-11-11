Trump campaign mocked after releasing affidavits from poll watchers alleging ‘election fraud’
‘Right-Wing Media Bubble-Induced Ignorance’
Overnight the Trump campaign released 234 pages of what it says are affidavits from poll watchers who claim to have witnessed election fraud or other forms of alleged interference.
They were quickly panned online.
Here’s a noted national security attorney slamming claims made by Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany and RNC chair Ronna McDaniel:
Surprising no one, these affidavits turned out to be a whole lot of nothing. Claims they weren’t allowed to be as close to the counters as they wanted, confusion about rescanning ballots, “liberal bias”, etc. https://t.co/T2MKVjAJyp
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 11, 2020
Reuters DC reporter Brad Heath posted several excerpts of the affidavits as examples, reporting that “it’s mostly allegations that they couldn’t get as close as they wanted to the counting, couldn’t re-enter the room after they left, etc. Pretty standard election stuff.”
But one person claims an affidavit “appears to have been digitally altered after it was written.”
That hand-written statement appears to have been digitally altered after it was written. Image manipulation analysis courtesy of: https://t.co/AP9pDwjy6c). pic.twitter.com/2DIhctgEUD
— Adam Kline PhD (@DrADKline) November 11, 2020
One GOP poll watcher complained that the independent attorneys were “ideologically far-left,” and that whenever a GOP “staffer was removed from the room” by police “most of the entire room would erupt in cheers and laughter.”
One Republican poll watcher said the independent lawyers observing the process seemed pretty liberal to him. pic.twitter.com/3Go0GjhsRX
— Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 11, 2020
Another GOP poll watcher thought that the military should have voted for Trump.
One Republican poll watcher found it suspicious that members of the military would vote for Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/xnFqBluLRS
— Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 11, 2020
National security attorney, Mark Zaid weighed in, mocking the affidavits:
Thread 👇👇👇👇
I highly encourage wide dissemination of this thread summarizing what is contained in GOP’s alleged voter fraud affidavits.
These will be laughed out of court. https://t.co/mJNPzmlfuF
— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) November 11, 2020
Some responses:
So the complaint largely seems to be that the poll workers “had an attitude”? Meanwhile Trumpers stand outside of polling places screaming “stop the count” because they don’t like how the count is turning out.
— Jeanette Mask Up! Protect Against the Trump Virus (@Deja_Great) November 11, 2020
i almost spit my coffee 😂 these people are cartoon characters https://t.co/3MNvo7cQ0m
— Chuck Todd’s shamble bangs (@Drea_got_rage) November 11, 2020
“they made fun of me and didn’t agree with me about politics and therefore THE ELECTION WAS STOLEN” lmao these sore losers need to go find a real lawyer or they’ll get laughed out of court again https://t.co/GQlFI0OLf4
— marcusw (@cryptonomaly) November 11, 2020
My husband served in Operation Enduring Freedom. 13 years later, he is scheduled to go back to the Middle East within the year. Since April 2nd he has been serving in our state aiding the health department in distributing and administering Covid-19 tests. We are Democrats.
— Sally M (@saldowell) November 11, 2020
All these “affidavits” lend credence to what I saw at Detroit’s TCF center. GOP challengers began w/ a mindset that there was fraud & they were there to stop it. Their ignorance of process = fraud. Their ignorance of veterans = fraud. Their fear of Black people = fraud. Pathetic. https://t.co/Vm5HSgqcOu
— Danielle L. McGuire (@dmcguire13) November 11, 2020
F. Tried to privatize the VA
G. Messed up the Post Office so their meds were a month late.
H. Dealt with peaceful protestors in DC
H. Mocked soldiers who died in our biggest battles in World War I and II, and treated them like they were nothing because they died.
— RJ 🦃🦃🥧🥧 (@RJalias) November 11, 2020
Kind of incredible how some of these GOP legal challenges are presenting as affidavits evidence of their myopia and right-wing media bubble-induced ignorance https://t.co/Bobrxm4C3l
— Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) November 11, 2020
LOL! omg…
What the FUCK did these people expect?
Trump called them suckers and losers and STILL, to this day, has not condemned Putin for putting a price on the heads of American soldiers.
I don’t know why I find this so amusing.
Really, I lol’d.
I may need more coffee. https://t.co/8f07eXrAHw
— Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 11, 2020
This sounds like … maintenance? He observed maintenance? https://t.co/oHVD8P9h4M
— Jonathan Myerson Katz (@KatzOnEarth) November 11, 2020
Oh brother 🙄. This is called “Cleaning and then testing the ballot scanner using a packet of dummy ballots”
I can’t roll my eyes far enough on this one. https://t.co/Ub13OE1S2k
— Van Firth (@Van_Firth) November 11, 2020
This is gonna make for a great bathroom book
— schmuckyducky(backup) (@FengShuit) November 11, 2020
 
