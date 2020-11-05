Trump campaign vows to halt Pennsylvania vote count in a wave of legal challenges
PHILADELPHIA — President Donald Trump’s campaign vowed Wednesday to halt Pennsylvania’s election count with a barrage of lawsuits that it contended — without evidence — were needed to stop the state from “baking in a backdoor victory for Joe Biden with late, illegal ballots.”Repeating the president’s claim that Democrats were “scheming to disenfranchise and dilute” GOP voters, Trump’s team unleashed a pack of new filings on state and federal courts disputing issues that included the state’s decision to count late-arriving mail ballots and how much access Republican monitors had to watch the co…
Dem Gary Peters victorious over John James in Michigan’s US Senate race
DETROIT — After falling behind by double digits deep into the night, Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters surged ahead Wednesday and was victorious in the battle for Michigan’s prized Senate seat.Peters was up 49.6% to James’ 48.5% with 98% of precincts reporting unofficial results for the contested Senate race after erasing the substantial lead held by Republican rival John James.“I am sincerely honored that the voters of Michigan have once again put their trust and confidence in me to represent them in the United States Senate,” Peters said in a statement.“As we look ahead, I am energized to kee... (more…)
Longtime health advocate Donna Shalala loses House reelection race
Rep. Donna E. Shalala of Florida, the first-term Democratic member of Congress and former Health and Human Services secretary in the Clinton administration, lost her campaign for reelection Tuesday.Shalala’s loss to Maria Elvira Salazar — a Republican and former television journalist who compared Democratic policy proposals to leftist oppression in countries like Cuba while campaigning in the Miami district — was a notable upset for House Democrats. While Democrats held onto control of the House, so far they have fallen short of expectations that they would secure an even stronger majority the... (more…)
Trump is almost out of options — and has almost no plausible way to win
As of Wednesday afternoon, former Vice President Joe Biden has 264 electoral votes following wins in the critical states of Wisconsin and Michigan, and needs only six electoral votes to reach the magic number of 270. Trump, who baselessly and falsely said he had won the election early on Wednesday morning, would need to win 56.