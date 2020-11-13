Trump comes close to almost acknowledging Biden win: ‘Who knows which administration it will be’

“Time Will Tell”

President Donald Trump held a last-minute news conference from the White House Rose Garden Friday afternoon, and for the first time came close to almost acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden will take office in January.

Almost.

Promising he would not support any lockdowns, despite coronavirus cases soaring almost exponentially and deaths increasing rapidly, Trump told reporters: “Ideally we won’t go to a lockdown – I will not go – this administration will not be going to a lockdown, hopefully the, the, ah, whatever happens in the future, who knows, which administration will be, I guess time will tell, but I can tell you.”

Biden was declared president-elect last week on Saturday.

Watch: