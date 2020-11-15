Trump critic predicts president will take ‘his toys and go home’ and ‘won’t come back’

New York Magazine Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi gave her predictions of what might happen when President Donald J. Trump leaves office in 10 weeks.



“I have heard a lot of predictions about Donald Trump refusing to leave office, but my prediction is he will leave suddenly,” Nuzzi said. “The scenario I can picture most easily is this: sometime soon, he travels to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend as he always has, but this time he just stays there.”

Nuzzi followed her tweet with another thought, “I should add that I have never accurately predicted anything.” She added, “Actually that’s not true. I have made one accurate prediction: in 2016 I said that win or lose, Trump would play ‘My Way’ on election night and that did end up happening.”

Trump critic George Conway promptly responded, “Totally agree with this. Takes his toys and goes home.” He continued, “But he won’t say he’s not coming back, because he doesn’t want to play up that he’s leaving town in defeat. He just won’t come back.”

