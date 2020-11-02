Trump expected to ‘fire Fauci’ if he wins
President Donald Trump is expected to fire highly-respected immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, and a “significant” number of top administration officials if he wins, according to Axios. Jonathan Swan reports also on the list are FBI Director Chris Wray, CIA Director Gina Haspel, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, “and more.”
But even if he loses Trump is not above retribution against those he thinks have wronged him or been disloyal.
At a packed, mostly maskless rally in Opa-Locka, Florida, Trump complained about the media reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed about 235,000 Americans to date, with new cases surging to nearly 100,000 per day.
The crowd broke into a chant: “Fire Fauci, Fire Fauci.”
“Don’t tell anybody but let me wait until a little after the election,” Trump promised.
Dr. Anthony Fauci has been the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, and is considered the administration’s only respected public face of those tasked with fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump would have to step through some hoops to fire Dr. Fauci, who is a civil servant. The President just signed an executive order “letting him purge thousands of civil service workers for disloyalty,” according to Vanity Fair.
Watch:
Donald Trump says he’ll fire Dr. Fauci after the election. pic.twitter.com/48MlqaJdxA
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 2, 2020
2020 Election
Top GOP adviser warns Republicans to stay away from Trump’s attempts to steal the election
In light of Donald Trump's threats to use every trick in the book to avoid being removed from office after losing the election, a top GOP adviser to several former Republican House speakers warned members of the party to stay as far away from the president's machinations as possible or face consequences down the line.
2020 Election
‘Alarm sirens are blaring’: Expert explains the chances of ‘extreme’ political violence in America after Election Day
2020 Election
Election officials fear ‘powder keg’ Trump will incite violence against them: reporter
President Donald Trump is threatening to send in an army of lawyers to stop any ballot counting that takes place after election day -- and one reporter says it has state election officials fearful for their safety.
Appearing on CNN, Politico reporter Tim Alberta told host Alisyn Camerota that he's talked with state election officials who are nervous about the president potentially inciting violence against them in the days after election night.