Trump expected to ‘fire Fauci’ if he wins

President Donald Trump is expected to fire highly-respected immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, and a “significant” number of top administration officials if he wins, according to Axios. Jonathan Swan reports also on the list are FBI Director Chris Wray, CIA Director Gina Haspel, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, “and more.”

But even if he loses Trump is not above retribution against those he thinks have wronged him or been disloyal.

At a packed, mostly maskless rally in Opa-Locka, Florida, Trump complained about the media reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed about 235,000 Americans to date, with new cases surging to nearly 100,000 per day.

The crowd broke into a chant: “Fire Fauci, Fire Fauci.”

“Don’t tell anybody but let me wait until a little after the election,” Trump promised.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, and is considered the administration’s only respected public face of those tasked with fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump would have to step through some hoops to fire Dr. Fauci, who is a civil servant. The President just signed an executive order “letting him purge thousands of civil service workers for disloyalty,” according to Vanity Fair.

Watch: