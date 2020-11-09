Trump falsely claims he ‘won’ Georgia after GOP governor vows to count only ‘legal’ votes

On Monday, in response to Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) saying that he would see to it that only “legally cast ballots” would be counted in Georgia, President Donald Trump tweeted — falsely — that this means he “won” the state.

His tweet tagged GOP Rep. Doug Collins, a Trump ally who unsuccessfully ran for Senate, and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, who previously served as governor of Georgia.

As of Monday, Joe Biden leads in Georgia by roughly 11,000 votes, with the few outstanding ballots left mostly coming from Democratic areas or having been cast provisionally. Trump and his Republican allies have sought to disqualify mail-in ballots around the country, but have not provided any clear evidence of voting irregularities and have mostly been turned away by courts.