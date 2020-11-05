Trump fires off desperate threat to sue ‘all the recent Biden claimed states’

President Donald Trump on Thursday fired off a threat to sue every single state that has been called for Democratic rival Joe Biden since Wednesday.

“All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud,” the president wrote. “Plenty of proof – just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!”

Despite the president’s claims, his campaign has so far turned up no evidence of systemic voter fraud.

Trump has grown ever more desperate since the start of Wednesday, when both Michigan and Wisconsin, two key states in the so-called “Blue Wall,” that he broke through in 2016, were called for Biden.

The president’s leads in Georgia and Pennsylvania have been similarly shrinking as more votes come in, which inspired the president to send out an all-caps “STOP THE COUNT!” tweet earlier in the day.

