Trump frets the election is ‘being stolen from him’: CNN’s Jim Acosta

The ugly rhetoric coming from the Trump campaign seeking to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 election is being driven by President Donald Trump, CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reports.

“Trump feels like the election is ‘being stolen from him,’ a Trump campaign adviser tells Acosta,” CNN’s Ana Cabrera reported Wednesday.

“The adviser says Trump is the driving force behind the rhetoric coming from the campaign questioning the legitimacy of the election and ballot counting process,” she continued.