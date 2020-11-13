Trump had Israeli assassins carry out an Al Qaeda hit on the streets of Tehran: report

Israeli agents shot and killed Abu Muhammad al-Masri, Al Qaeda’s second-highest leader, three months ago on the streets of Tehran at the behest of the U.S., officials said, but no one — Iran, Al Qaeda, the U.S. or Israel — has publicly acknowledged the killing, The New York Times reported Friday.

al-Masri, whose real name was Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, was accused of being one of the masterminds of the deadly 1998 attacks on American embassies in Africa. He was gunned down by two assassins on motorcycles Aug. 7. He was killed along with his daughter, Miriam, the widow of Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza bin Laden.

“For reasons that are still obscure, Al Qaeda has not announced the death of one of its top leaders, Iranian officials covered it up, and no country has publicly claimed responsibility for it,” the Times reported.