Trump has one last policy gift planned for his racist supporters

President Donald Trump’s days in the White House may be numbered but that does not mean he doesn’t have enough time to wreak havoc or create additional roadblocks for the incoming Biden administration.

In fact, NBC News reports that Trump may have one last policy in the works that would likely be praised by his racist supporters. According to the editorial, Trump is reportedly set on vetoing the U.S. Department of Defense’s annual spending bill which would, subsequently, block the changing of U.S. military bases honoring the leaders of the Confederacy:

“For someone who came into office on a wave of racism and who in one of his first official acts made racism an official policy of the U.S. government, it only makes sense that one of Trump’s last would be just as deeply racist.

The president has skillfully stoked the racism inherent in his base. He has consistently helped translate this into official actions since his first days in office, starting with the so-called Muslim ban, in a trend that continues to place white people’s grievances over national security.”

The latest editorial comes months after Trump threatened to veto the defense bill. At the time, he tweeted, “I will Veto the Defense Authorization Bill if the Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren (of all people!) Amendment, which will lead to the renaming (plus other bad things!) of Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E. Lee, and many other Military Bases from which we won Two World Wars, is in the Bill!”