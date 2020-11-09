Trump is devouring fast food — and aides are ‘lighting scented candles’ to cover up the stench: report
It’s been two days since President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election — and President Donald Trump has reportedly been coping by downing large amounts of fast food.
The British Daily Mail tabloid reports that the atmosphere in the White House has grown incredibly toxic as the president and his inner circle remain in denial about his defeat at Biden’s hands.
In particular, the tabloid says that Trump will consider Biden a “phony” president and will boycott his inauguration in January, despite the fact that defeated 2016 rival Hillary Clinton nonetheless attended Trump’s inauguration four years ago.
Additionally, the smells inside the White House have reportedly become more unpleasant.
“Insiders described the atmosphere inside the West Wing as ‘manic, exuberant, energised and toxic,’ with some staff lighting rose-scented candles in an attempt to soften the environment — and to combat the smell of fast-food delivered to the President and his inner circle,” the publication writes.
One source tells the tabloid that Trump is “hell-bent on creating a narrative that the election was fraudulent and so Biden is not legitimate” and said that “believes there was a conspiracy against him from day one of his presidency — with the Russian influence hoax, the fake impeachment and now the fake election.”
2020 Election
Cindy McCain calls on Republicans to do the right thing for the country and tell Trump to concede
Spouse of late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), Cindy, came on "The View" to talk about how happy she was about President-elect Joe Biden winning the election as well as what she thinks about the future of the Republican Party.
"So, far we have not heard any hint of concession from Trump," noted co-host Joy Behar. "What do you hope happens in the next few days? Do you think he'll concede?"
"You know, that's probably the $64,000 question," said McCain. "I would hope that our president will do exactly what is right for this country and concede in a gracious, polite manner. That's what's good for the country, and asking Republicans to do the same, to help support this president in a new administration, and do what's right for the country, not what's right for our party, and I'm hoping -- I'm hopeful and I pray quite a bit about this. We'll see what happens."
2020 Election
Sparing no words for Trump, Merkel vows cooperation with Biden
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday warmly offered to cooperate closely with Joe Biden after his election as America's next president, a sharp contrast to her stern warning to Donald Trump four years ago.
Underlining the President-elect's "decades of experience in foreign policy" and recalling "good encounters and talks with him", Merkel vowed to "stand together" with Washington to overcome international challenges from the coronavirus pandemic to global warming.
The marked change in tone to Trump's 2016 victory, which Merkel had greeted with an extraordinary warning over democratic values, came as Germany heaved a sigh of relief at Biden taking the White House even if differences with Washington are expected to persist under the Democrat.
2020 Election
Trump’s campaign presented ‘hearsay written on a sticky note’ in court as evidence of voter fraud
President Donald Trump's campaign is still trying to raise legal challenges to votes cast in the 2020 election -- but so far it has lost in all five of the court cases it has pursued.
The Washington Post has taken a look at some of the Trump campaign's multiple failed efforts to get votes tossed out in several swing states, and one particularly egregious failure came in the state of Michigan, where the campaign's evidence amounted to a piece of hearsay that had been scribbled onto a post-it note.