Trump is devouring fast food — and aides are ‘lighting scented candles’ to cover up the stench: report

It’s been two days since President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election — and President Donald Trump has reportedly been coping by downing large amounts of fast food.

The British Daily Mail tabloid reports that the atmosphere in the White House has grown incredibly toxic as the president and his inner circle remain in denial about his defeat at Biden’s hands.

In particular, the tabloid says that Trump will consider Biden a “phony” president and will boycott his inauguration in January, despite the fact that defeated 2016 rival Hillary Clinton nonetheless attended Trump’s inauguration four years ago.

Additionally, the smells inside the White House have reportedly become more unpleasant.

“Insiders described the atmosphere inside the West Wing as ‘manic, exuberant, energised and toxic,’ with some staff lighting rose-scented candles in an attempt to soften the environment — and to combat the smell of fast-food delivered to the President and his inner circle,” the publication writes.

One source tells the tabloid that Trump is “hell-bent on creating a narrative that the election was fraudulent and so Biden is not legitimate” and said that “believes there was a conspiracy against him from day one of his presidency — with the Russian influence hoax, the fake impeachment and now the fake election.”