Trump lawyer asks federal court to block Pennsylvania’s certification of election results: report

In a letter to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit this Wednesday, Trump campaign lawyer Marc Scaringi detailed a complex plan to undo Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, CNBC reports.

“That far-fetched strategy would require a federal court to invalidate Pennsylvania’s certification of its election results, and then get the state’s General Assembly to agree to send Trump electors to the Electoral College,” writes NBC News’ Kevin Breuninger and Dan Mangan.

Scaringi is asking the court to block the effect of Tuesday’s certification of a win for Biden in Pennsylvania.

