Trump lawyer asks federal court to block Pennsylvania’s certification of election results: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump. (NumenaStudios / Shutterstock.com)

In a letter to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit this Wednesday, Trump campaign lawyer Marc Scaringi detailed a complex plan to undo Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, CNBC reports.

“That far-fetched strategy would require a federal court to invalidate Pennsylvania’s certification of its election results, and then get the state’s General Assembly to agree to send Trump electors to the Electoral College,” writes NBC News’ Kevin Breuninger and Dan Mangan.

Scaringi is asking the court to block the effect of Tuesday’s certification of a win for Biden in Pennsylvania.

Read the full report over at CNBC.


Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump calls into Pennsylvania hearing to rant: ‘This election was rigged’ — ‘we won all of these swing states by a lot’

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump called into a Pennsylvania meeting hosted by Republican state lawmakers on Wednesday, and insisted that he had actually won the 2020 presidential election.

"This election was rigged and we can't let that happen," Trump said. "We won Pennsylvania by a lot. And we won all of these swing states by a lot."

"Anybody watching television the night of the election was saying 'Wow, I was called by the biggest political people, congratulations, sir, on a big win. And all of a sudden ballots were dumped all over the place and a lot of horrible things happened," he continued.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood producer bankrolled mysterious super PAC funded flyers calling Connecticut’s first black congresswoman a socialist

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

WASHINGTON — During her first reelection bid earlier this year, Connecticut’s first black congresswoman, Rep. Jahana Hayes, was attacked as “too radical” in mailers showing her standing in front of a scene that looks like burning, violent looting and tying her to “the Squad.”

But who exactly paid for the ads that Hayes decried as a “dog whistle” was a secret.

Until now.

It turns out the super PAC that pushed the ads was entirely funded by a wealthy Connecticut-based film director, who is an heir to a fortune amassed by his father, who had a hand in founding the network that would become Univision and a private satellite fleet used to broadcast stations like HBO, CNN and ESPN.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Republicans are helping Trump destroy the country before Biden takes office

Published

44 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

Donald Trump‘s treason extends far beyond his efforts to damage Americans belief in our form of government, our elected democratic republic, that Trump’s oligarch buddies in Saudi Arabia, Russia and China also regularly disparage.

Trump’s also actively damaging the ability of the incoming Biden administration to aid Americans during the Trump Depression, and to get the virus in check. In this, he has help from Steve Mnuchin and Mitch McConnell.

While McConnell is refusing to even allow a conversation in the Senate about the HEROS Act that already passed the House and would put money in unemployed Americans’ pockets, Mnuchin wants the Fed to return the CARES Act money that they’re leveraging to sustain the stock market.

Continue Reading
 
 
