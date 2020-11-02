Quantcast
Trump-loving pastor contracts COVID-19 after suggesting that prayer protects against the virus

Published

1 min ago

on

In a video posted back in March during the early days of coronavirus lockdowns, right-wing pastor Rick Joyner claimed that the United States has one of the lowest coronavirus death rates in the world.

While that claim wasn’t true at the time, Joyner nevertheless said it, and he attributed the alleged low death rate to people’s prayers. Now, fast forward to 7 months later, Joyner has contracted the virus, according to a post to his Facebook page this Sunday.

“Rick has always been a champion and an overcomer. We are confident Rick will completely recover soon and has stated that he has been feeling better,” the post read. “We want our supporters to know that Rick is being watched over by his wife and medical professionals on an hourly basis and is improving. Thank you for your prayers and we are confident that Rick will have a full recovery. We would like to especially ask for all of our friends to please restrain the urge to contact his family at this time, as it distracts them from the focused attention of caring for Rick. We are looking forward to keeping in communication as Rick’s health improves.”

The Friendly Atheist’s Hemant Mehta wondered how Joyner caught the virus, and he has an idea.

“I’m especially curious how he may have caught it, and if it happened at a Christian event where precautions were ignored,” Mehta writes. “No word on that just yet. But his church just held a Sunday service yesterday where people crowded into an indoor space with no social distancing and no masks.”


Trump can lead the country into ‘truly uncharted territories’ with these strategies to steal the election: Experts

Published

9 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has not been shy about his intent to subvert the election, using any means necessary, to ensure he remains in office for at least four more years.

The Biden campaign has prepared for a number of post-election scenarios, from the most likely challenges to the wildly implausible, and The Atlantic's Barton Gellman mapped out some of the ways the president could overthrow the will of the voters.

"Could Trump dispatch active-duty forces to Democratic strongholds in swing states — say, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Milwaukee — with intent to suppress the vote or interfere with the count?" Gellman speculated.

2020 Election

The numbers don’t lie: Republicans crash economies – Democrats massively grow jobs

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

Over the past century, Democrats are 300% better at creating jobs than Republicans!  

That’s a shocking figure for most people, most of whom still think that Republicans are better for the economy, but, in the 100 years since 1920, Democratic Administrations have created 85 million jobs and Republican Presidencies only 29 million jobs.

This is a staggering difference: On average, over 1.2 million more jobs have been created every year when Democrats controlled the presidency. This should put to rest forever the argument about whether Democrats or Republicans are better for the economy!

2020 Election

‘You shallow little hypocrite’: The View’s Ana Navarro shreds Marco Rubio for mocking Biden-Texas bus assault

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump's supporters took to the streets with trucks and cars to wreak havoc on highways, bridges and other roadways around the country. In Texas, however, the Biden campaign bus was attacked as the heavily armed Trump supporters surrounded the bus and slowed it to just 20 mph on the interstate, which is dangerous and illegal. It was something that co-host Whoopi Goldberg said was out of the film "Mississippi Burning," about 1964 Civil Rights workers.

Trump mocked it as an "escort" and called the drivers "patriotic."

"You really are lucky that you didn't get anybody killed talking this way, sir," said Goldberg. "With what I've been seeing, his supporters have given me a flashback. And when they talk about,'Oh, we think there's going to be some issues happening,' you know, who do they think is going to start this? I haven't seen Biden flags trapping anybody. Am I crazy when you saw this caravan, did you remind you of a '50s thing as well?"

