Trump may have lost some Christian voters because he made them feel like marks: report
One of the key reasons that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election was that he won over a small but significant number of white Christian voters who shunned Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Politico reports that some in the Trump campaign believe that President Donald Trump’s approach to dealing with Christian voters was so cynical that many of them felt they were being treated like marks.
“Some aides blamed the president’s inability to garner the same levels of support this cycle on his transactional view of religious voters, suggesting white evangelicals and Catholics in some parts of the country may have felt taken advantage of,” Politico writes. “Others accused the Trump campaign of becoming complacent in a race that saw unprecedented outreach by the Democratic nominee to evangelical and Catholic voters.”
One Trump campaign adviser tells Politico that Biden had some real appeal to Christian voters that Republicans foolishly overlooked.
“[We] should never again assume white evangelicals can’t be persuaded by the right candidate with a D next to his or her name,” they said.
Michael Wear, a former faith adviser to President Barack Obama, tells Politico that the Biden campaign’s outreach to Christian voters put him over the top in key states.
“To be clear, if Biden would have performed as poorly as Clinton did four years ago among white evangelicals, he would have lost Georgia and this election,” he said.
2020 Election
Can Trump really stage a coup? Experts weigh in on whether it’s possible
2020 Election
Military wife in shock after Trump campaign accuses her of voter fraud in baseless lawsuit
A military wife, caught in the crossfire of the Republican Party's "criminal voter fraud" claims, is now speaking out about the allegations she and her husband are facing.
Adam Laxalt, Nevada's former Attorney General and Co-Chair of the Trump re-Election campaign, insists the campaign is "confident" that thousands of people voted that no longer live in Clark County Nevada.
"We are also confident that there are thousands of people whose votes have been counted that have moved out of Clark County during the pandemic," said Laxalt.
Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria acknowledged that he received a list from the Trump campaign of alleged illegal voters, but also noted that it is not an odd occurrence, or an illegality, for someone who has moved to still be eligible to vote. Gloria highlighted the county's demographic, which is comprised of active military members and college students who are eligible to claim residency in the state of Nevada.