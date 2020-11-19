Trump mocked for ‘delusional’ tweetstorm moaning ‘no way Dems could have won’ while claiming ‘viable path to victory’

Contrary to Republicans who claim he is coming to terms with his election loss, President Donald Trump is not. He remains in campaign mode, focused only on “winning” the election he lost by nearly six million votes.

Thursday morning in a tweetstorm Trump wrongly insisted he has a “viable path to victory,” while falsely claiming there is “no way the Dems could have won” and the election was “Rigged.”

Every hour that goes by with the President refusing to accept reality is an hour that the Biden transition team does not have the funds and the access it needs to build a strong foundation for the 46th President – and for Americans.

On social media many are mocking Trump’s latest “delusional” claims, while others are just outraged.

How delusional is this? Does he actually believe this is true? Defeat after defeat in court. Rudy is a disaster of a lawyer. Nothing is going well at all, as expected by normal people. #Election2020 https://t.co/0nXJ3bWlev — Mike (@M_i_k_e_50) November 19, 2020

RNC Total Landscaping. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) November 19, 2020

Reminder: Trump lost the Electoral College 306-224. He’s also on track to lose the popular vote by 6 million+. https://t.co/haefwTgKqi — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) November 19, 2020

I’ll say it again. People thinking this is an act are out to lunch. Trump absolutely thinks he can still win. He’s mentally ill. https://t.co/5TtH1IKhO3 — Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) November 19, 2020

Do you think tweeting lies about the mortality rate changes the fact that: 250,000 people died under your watch in seven months? 11 million Americans are infected with Covid because of your incompetence? 1800 people died yesterday, while you tweeted? You’re trash. https://t.co/WKkSvVdmIn — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) November 19, 2020

Shut up with the vote. It’s over. And try leading the country. You have 2 months left. May as well give it a try at this point. Some starters. Pandemic, economy, social movement, not making it about you.

You’re welcome. — Aaron Wolf (@TheAaronWolf) November 19, 2020

You should concentrate on this map pic.twitter.com/tEPqLPyP0o — Paul (@_The_Paul) November 19, 2020

I speak on behalf of all Americans when I say. the vp and cabinet needs to step in and invoke section 4 25th ammendment. and remove trump enough is enough. this has gone on to far. trump is a threat to national security. — dennis daley (@dennisdaley1) November 19, 2020