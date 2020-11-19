Trump mocked for ‘delusional’ tweetstorm moaning ‘no way Dems could have won’ while claiming ‘viable path to victory’
Contrary to Republicans who claim he is coming to terms with his election loss, President Donald Trump is not. He remains in campaign mode, focused only on “winning” the election he lost by nearly six million votes.
Thursday morning in a tweetstorm Trump wrongly insisted he has a “viable path to victory,” while falsely claiming there is “no way the Dems could have won” and the election was “Rigged.”
Every hour that goes by with the President refusing to accept reality is an hour that the Biden transition team does not have the funds and the access it needs to build a strong foundation for the 46th President – and for Americans.
On social media many are mocking Trump’s latest “delusional” claims, while others are just outraged.
How delusional is this? Does he actually believe this is true? Defeat after defeat in court. Rudy is a disaster of a lawyer. Nothing is going well at all, as expected by normal people. #Election2020 https://t.co/0nXJ3bWlev
— Mike (@M_i_k_e_50) November 19, 2020
RNC Total Landscaping.
— Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) November 19, 2020
Reminder: Trump lost the Electoral College 306-224. He’s also on track to lose the popular vote by 6 million+. https://t.co/haefwTgKqi
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) November 19, 2020
I’ll say it again. People thinking this is an act are out to lunch. Trump absolutely thinks he can still win. He’s mentally ill. https://t.co/5TtH1IKhO3
— Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) November 19, 2020
Do you think tweeting lies about the mortality rate changes the fact that:
250,000 people died under your watch in seven months?
11 million Americans are infected with Covid because of your incompetence?
1800 people died yesterday, while you tweeted?
You’re trash. https://t.co/WKkSvVdmIn
— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) November 19, 2020
Shut up with the vote. It’s over. And try leading the country. You have 2 months left. May as well give it a try at this point. Some starters. Pandemic, economy, social movement, not making it about you.
You’re welcome.
— Aaron Wolf (@TheAaronWolf) November 19, 2020
You should concentrate on this map pic.twitter.com/tEPqLPyP0o
— Paul (@_The_Paul) November 19, 2020
I speak on behalf of all Americans when I say. the vp and cabinet needs to step in and invoke section 4 25th ammendment. and remove trump enough is enough. this has gone on to far. trump is a threat to national security.
— dennis daley (@dennisdaley1) November 19, 2020
2020 Election
‘Donald Trump versus democracy — which side are you on?’ CNN’s John Avlon lays out stakes of election fight
CNN's John Avlon on Thursday dramatically laid out the stakes of President Donald Trump's campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
During his "Reality Check" segment, Avlon explained why Trump's attempts to overturn an election that he lost are fundamentally undemocratic.
2020 Election
Trump’s ‘long-shot scorched-Earth strategy’ to steal the election is doomed to fail: GOP election lawyer
President Donald Trump is still desperately trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which current tallies show that he lost by close to 6 million votes nationwide.
However, longtime Republican election lawyer Ben Ginsburg told CNN on Thursday that Trump's efforts to steal the election from President-elect Joe Biden are doomed to fail.
"It's a long-shot, scorched-Earth strategy and it's not going to work for any number of reasons," he explained. "In Michigan, if it goes now to a state board, irrespective of what the two Wayne County people have said overnight, and that state board has a legal obligation to certify the results... this is going to get resolved."
2020 Election
‘Completely checked out!’ CNN panel pummels Trump for doing ‘aggressively nothing’ to stop COVID after election loss
A CNN panel on Thursday pummeled President Donald Trump for literally doing nothing while the novel coronavirus pandemic kills thousands of Americans every day.
CNN host John Berman started off by looking at Trump's official schedule for the last two weeks and finding that the president has had almost no scheduled events even though infections and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are at record highs.
"12 out of the last 16 days, he's had nothing on his public schedule," Berman said. "Nothing! I covered the White House for a year, I've never seen anything like this. People who have covered it for far longer than I have have never seen a stretch like this. He's doing aggressively nothing."