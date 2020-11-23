Trump officials blindsided by news president is accepting transition — they first heard it on CNN: report
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta told anchor Wolf Blitzer that the decision by the Trump administration to move forward with the transition with President-elect Joe Biden startled some White House officials — who first learned about the decision when they saw it being reported on CNN.
“I just spoke with a senior White House official in the last couple of minutes who said that this news came as a surprise to some inside the building. They are learning this for the first time on CNN,” said Acosta. “And while this official said, obviously, there are staffers like this person who will be cooperating with the Biden transition team, this person couldn’t speak for everybody in the building. But this is an indication obviously coming from the [General Services Administration] that this transition from one administration, the outgoing Trump administration to the incoming Biden administration, is starting, Wolf.”
Watch below:
