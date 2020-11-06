Trump, refusing to concede: ‘I will never give up fighting for you and our nation’
President Donald Trump, rather than conceding to Joe Biden, has just issued a statement that says he “will never stop fighting” for the American people, an apparent last-ditch effort to delay the inevitable.
One election desk has already called the race for Biden, and experts have said there is more than enough evidence Biden has won.
I don't know, but it sure seems to me like not calling the race when the outcome is obvious in states like PA and NV gives the president more time to spout misinformation.
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 6, 2020
But Trump, after days of insisting vote counting must stop, now insists that the race cannot be called until every vote is counted – which reveals his lack of understanding of how math works. The race can be called when enough ballots have been counted and there are not more ballots than would change the current status.
“This is about the integrity of our entire election process,” Trump falsely claims in a statement.
“From the beginning we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we’ve met resistance for this basic principle by Democrats at every turn,” Trump claims, again falsely. Joe Biden has called for all ballots to be counted.
“I will never give up fighting for you and our nation,” Trump concludes.
That last sentence is raising eyebrows.
Statement from Trump from campaign official pic.twitter.com/0q8AhXRzus
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 6, 2020
2020 Election
Trump, refusing to concede: ‘I will never give up fighting for you and our nation’
President Donald Trump, rather than conceding to Joe Biden, has just issued a statement that says he "will never stop fighting" for the American people, an apparent last-ditch effort to delay the inevitable.
One election desk has already called the race for Biden, and experts have said there is more than enough evidence Biden has won.
I don't know, but it sure seems to me like not calling the race when the outcome is obvious in states like PA and NV gives the president more time to spout misinformation.
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 6, 2020
2020 Election
‘Seriously, what is wrong with you?’: Meghan McCain faces backlash for error-filled election tweet
Meghan McCain took some heat for a tweet concerning what she called "illegal voting" that also referred to her professional history with Stacey Abrams. The tweet was later removed. The View co-host’s tweet contained at least two provable lies in addition to the misspelling of Stacey Abrams’ name, The Daily Beast reported.
“I’m not convinced Trump has a claim about illegal voting and ballots but I interviewed Stacey Abrahams [sic] like 8 times on @TheView the past few years discussing her ‘voter fraud’ and Hillary still hasnt [sic] conceded her election…” McCain tweeted, adding, “This narrative is one that has been full throttle.”
2020 Election
Trump appears to be defeated — now comes the scary part
Donald Trump will not go in peace. He will not go with dignity. He will not go without committing crimes, or at least attempting to do so. For 75 long agonizing days, Trump is still the most powerful person on the planet.
Noise will dominate today’s news cycle. Aside from the numbers themselves--which ultimately may wind up with the delicious irony of a 306-232 electoral vote loss for Trump, the same margin by which he won in 2016--the nation will hear about recounts and skirmishes and court challenges and lots of nuances about process.
None of that is cause for alarm. People are always emotional after bitter elections. Virtually all tight election results are subject to recounts, often by law. Network calls of victory do not constitute an official verdict: The arcane processes of certifying elections are the fine print of democracy. Stuff takes time.