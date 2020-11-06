Trump, refusing to concede: ‘I will never give up fighting for you and our nation’

President Donald Trump, rather than conceding to Joe Biden, has just issued a statement that says he “will never stop fighting” for the American people, an apparent last-ditch effort to delay the inevitable.

One election desk has already called the race for Biden, and experts have said there is more than enough evidence Biden has won.

I don't know, but it sure seems to me like not calling the race when the outcome is obvious in states like PA and NV gives the president more time to spout misinformation. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

But Trump, after days of insisting vote counting must stop, now insists that the race cannot be called until every vote is counted – which reveals his lack of understanding of how math works. The race can be called when enough ballots have been counted and there are not more ballots than would change the current status.

“This is about the integrity of our entire election process,” Trump falsely claims in a statement.

“From the beginning we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we’ve met resistance for this basic principle by Democrats at every turn,” Trump claims, again falsely. Joe Biden has called for all ballots to be counted.

“I will never give up fighting for you and our nation,” Trump concludes.

ADVERTISEMENT

That last sentence is raising eyebrows.