Trump rejects Cubans and Venezuelans fleeing dictatorships — but does it hurt him with voters?
MIAMI — Andres and Miguel left Cuba, the only home they had ever known, in spring 2019. Cuban police had told Andres, a factory employee, and Miguel, a farmer, that they would be “disappeared” and jailed if they didn’t support the government or participate in political activities.So they flew to Central America, and walked and bused and swam their way up to Mexico. The pair lived for two months in the state of Chihuahua, until they were able to seek asylum at an American port of entry at the Ciudad Juarez/El Paso border two months later. Since then, they have cycled through detention centers a…
How the electoral college affects Trump and Biden predictions
Predictions about whether President Donald Trump or his challenger Joe Biden will win the election are heating up, but it’s the electoral college that will decide. Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 by about 3 million votes but won the electoral college, which is why it’s so important to keep an eye on the electors in this election.Q3 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and moreHow the electoral college impacts Trump / Biden predictionsThe electoral college is made up of 538 members, and to win an election, Trump or Biden must have a majority of at least 270 votes. States have different numb... (more…)
‘That’s what I do’: Obama casually sinks 3-pointer on campaign trail
He was attempting to land Democrat Joe Biden an electoral slam dunk, but former president Barack Obama nailed a 3-pointer instead. Literally.
On the campaign trail Saturday at a high school gym in Flint, Michigan, Obama, who is known for his skill on the court, was passed a basketball as he left the room.
The ex-president dribbled, then sank the 3-pointer from the corner before casually resuming his exit and telling the campaign entourage confidently that "that's what I do."
Video of the shot -- posted to Twitter by both Obama and Biden's traveling digital director Olivia Raisner -- quickly went viral, gaining hundreds of thousands of likes and praise from none other than LeBron James, recently named Most Valuable Player of the 2020 NBA Finals.
Trump, Biden hit key states in final weekend sprint before vote
Donald Trump visits five swing states Sunday in a punishing finale to a frantic weekend sprint against challenger Joe Biden just days ahead of the US presidential election.The candidates and their top surrogates barreled through crucial states in the industrial Midwest and coastal southeast on Saturday, pressing closing arguments.
Trump will rally voters Sunday with an exhausting schedule in toss-up states Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida while Biden focuses on Pennsylvania, a key battleground likely to play a crucial role in Tuesday's election.
Underscoring the high stakes -- and the disruptive impact of the coronavirus pandemic -- a record 92 million early votes have already been cast, as the bruising contest heads toward the biggest turnout in at least a century.