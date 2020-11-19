Trump remains behind closed doors tweeting as the country faces the worst stretch yet of a public health crisis: report

According to the Washington Post’s Toluse Olorunnipa, since the November 3rd election, President Trump’s government, campaign and legal team have been “plagued by mistakes, oversights, rejections and defeats in a post-election period marked by unprecedented disarray.”
After suffering a string of defeats in court over their unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, Trump has continued to push debunked claims about dead people voting. Additionally, as the coronavirus continues to spiral out of control, Trump has spent more time at his golf clubs than at coronavirus task force meetings. Speaking to the Post, presidential historian Russell Riley says he can’t remember a set of circumstances “in which a president’s own personal pique has so completely disrupted the government’s ability to do its job well.”
“History will judge this administration very poorly on this dimension,” he said.
Olorunnipa writes that since the election, Trump has been mostly behind closed doors tweeting baseless conspiracy theories that have been flagged by Twitter for spreading misinformation.
“His low-profile approach to governing comes as the country is facing the worst stretch yet of a public health crisis that has already killed almost 250,000 Americans,” writes Olorunnipa.
Read the full article over at The Washington Post.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.