Trump reveals he has not written a concession speech: ‘Losing is never easy — not for me’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday revealed that he had not written concession or acceptance speeches for Tuesday’s election.
Trump made the remarks during a visit with campaign staffers in Virginia.
“No, I’m not thinking about concessions speech or acceptance speech yet,” Trump said. “Hopefully, we’ll only be doing one of those two. And you know, winning is easy. Losing is never easy. Not for me, it’s not.”
The president went on to praise his election rallies as the largest “in the history of the world.”
“There’s a tremendous love going on in this country,” he added. “And there’s really a tremendous unity. Nobody has ever seen that.”
