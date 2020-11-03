Trump scales back White House ‘victory’ party to 250 as voters flock to the polls

President Donald Trump will host what he and his campaign hope will be a victory party Election Day evening, but the White House reportedly has scaled back the guest list from 400 to 250. More than 100 million Americans have already voted and voters are still flocking to the polls across the country “in droves.”

The event will be held inside the White House, which looks like a fortress now that Trump has had it reinforced with non-scalable barricades ahead of the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party will be in the East Room of the White House, and is expected to flow into other rooms on the main floor.

It’s unclear if the lower number of guests – still a major concern during a deadly airborne pandemic – was due to fears over the coronavirus by invitees, by the White House, or merely concerns over Trump’s political fate.

CNN, reporting on the reduced number of expected attendees reports “all guests will receive a rapid test for Covid-19, and each guest will receive a testing bracelet.”