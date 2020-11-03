Trump scales back White House ‘victory’ party to 250 as voters flock to the polls
President Donald Trump will host what he and his campaign hope will be a victory party Election Day evening, but the White House reportedly has scaled back the guest list from 400 to 250. More than 100 million Americans have already voted and voters are still flocking to the polls across the country “in droves.”
The event will be held inside the White House, which looks like a fortress now that Trump has had it reinforced with non-scalable barricades ahead of the election.
The party will be in the East Room of the White House, and is expected to flow into other rooms on the main floor.
It’s unclear if the lower number of guests – still a major concern during a deadly airborne pandemic – was due to fears over the coronavirus by invitees, by the White House, or merely concerns over Trump’s political fate.
CNN, reporting on the reduced number of expected attendees reports “all guests will receive a rapid test for Covid-19, and each guest will receive a testing bracelet.”
Trump campaign insider: We are ‘not as prepared as we should be’ to win Pennsylvania
All eyes are on Pennsylvania as Election Day graces the nation and President Donald J. Trump jockeys to remain in power. The fate of the presidency may fall squarely on the shoulders of the critical battleground state.
NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander tweeted Tuesday afternoon, "A person with direct knowledge of the [Trump] campaign's operations tells me, 'The team in Pennsylvania was not as prepared as it should be in a state that would decide the presidency.'"
‘Our chance to set things right’: Here are the best ‘get out the vote’ messages out there
It's Election Day in the United States—though over?96 million Americans have already cast their ballots.
In the final hours of campaigning, President Donald Trump has continued to highlight what's at stake with the election, from peddling claims of "unchecked cheating" in the battleground state of Pennsylvania and elsewhere to asserting a Covid-19 vaccine and the end of pandemic are just a "couple of weeks" away to vowing a continuation of planetary destruction.
Pro-democracy individuals and groups, meanwhile, are encouraging those who haven't yet voted to head to the polls before they close because, as Sen. Bernie Sanders said over the weekend, "Our agenda is on the ballot."
New Jersey governor calls out ‘traitors’ while casting vote against Democratic defector
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy didn’t mince words when casting his ballot this morning.
“I’m sick of traitors,” Murphy said, voicing his support for Second Congressional District Democratic candidate Amy Kennedy, the Press of Atlantic City reported. “I want to take Jeff Van Drew and put him into retirement.”
Van Drew is a former Democrat who switched parties after voting against the impeachment of Donald Trump. In formally announcing his conversion last December 19 at Trump’s side at the White House, Van Drew pledged “undying support” for the Orange One. (Photos of him at Trump’s feet were not made available).