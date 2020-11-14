Trump spokesman furious after law firms abandon the campaign’s fight to throw out ballots: report

According to Vox, Tim Murtaugh, the communications director for President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, released a statement attacking “Cancel Culture” and “leftist mobs” following the news that a major law firm representing the campaign in its challenges to the election is cutting ties with the effort.

“Cancel Culture has finally reached the courtroom,” said Murtaugh. “Leftist mobs descended upon some of the lawyers representing the president’s campaign and they buckled.”

In the past few days, as the president’s lawsuits have been thrown out of federal and state courts around the country, multiple law firms representing the campaign — including a firm that has been closely tied to Trump for years — have announced they are backing out.

“Trump’s campaign has also been abandoned by key members of its legal team. Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, one of the few prominent law firms to represent Trump’s legal efforts to question election results, withdrew from the federal lawsuit it had filed for the Trump campaign that attempted to alter the election’s results in Pennsylvania on Thursday — just days after filing the case,” reported Zeeshan Aleem. “And on Friday, a high level employee at Jones Day, one the largest law firms in the US, announced during an internal meeting that the firm would not be involving itself in election litigation, despite the fact that Jones Day served as counsel to Trump’s 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.”

“Both firms were targeted on social media by the Lincoln Project, an advocacy outfit run by Republicans who oppose Trump. According to the Times, some lawyers at both firms had voiced discomfort or resigned in objection to their firms’ involvement with the Trump campaign both in the run-up to and in the aftermath of the election.”