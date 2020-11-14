Trump spokesman furious after law firms abandon the campaign’s fight to throw out ballots: report
According to Vox, Tim Murtaugh, the communications director for President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, released a statement attacking “Cancel Culture” and “leftist mobs” following the news that a major law firm representing the campaign in its challenges to the election is cutting ties with the effort.
“Cancel Culture has finally reached the courtroom,” said Murtaugh. “Leftist mobs descended upon some of the lawyers representing the president’s campaign and they buckled.”
In the past few days, as the president’s lawsuits have been thrown out of federal and state courts around the country, multiple law firms representing the campaign — including a firm that has been closely tied to Trump for years — have announced they are backing out.
“Trump’s campaign has also been abandoned by key members of its legal team. Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, one of the few prominent law firms to represent Trump’s legal efforts to question election results, withdrew from the federal lawsuit it had filed for the Trump campaign that attempted to alter the election’s results in Pennsylvania on Thursday — just days after filing the case,” reported Zeeshan Aleem. “And on Friday, a high level employee at Jones Day, one the largest law firms in the US, announced during an internal meeting that the firm would not be involving itself in election litigation, despite the fact that Jones Day served as counsel to Trump’s 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.”
“Both firms were targeted on social media by the Lincoln Project, an advocacy outfit run by Republicans who oppose Trump. According to the Times, some lawyers at both firms had voiced discomfort or resigned in objection to their firms’ involvement with the Trump campaign both in the run-up to and in the aftermath of the election.”
2020 Election
Trump spokesman furious after law firms abandon the campaign’s fight to throw out ballots: report
According to Vox, Tim Murtaugh, the communications director for President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, released a statement attacking "Cancel Culture" and "leftist mobs" following the news that a major law firm representing the campaign in its challenges to the election is cutting ties with the effort.
“Cancel Culture has finally reached the courtroom,” said Murtaugh. “Leftist mobs descended upon some of the lawyers representing the president’s campaign and they buckled.”
2020 Election
Here’s where Donald Trump’s recount fundraising could really be going
As it became increasingly unlikely that President Donald Trump would be elected for a second term, his campaign team began sending out flurries of emails urging Trump supporters to donate to the president's legal fund to stop Democrats from "stealing the election."
The stir of panic sent high-strung Trump supporters into overdrive and now many of them are donating to aid in the president's legal battle. Although the Trump campaign has raised a substantial amount of money in the past week, it is being reported that there is a strong possibility the funds will not be used for the purpose his supporters think. Trump is vowing to contest the results of the election, but the disclaimer added to his presidential campaign emails suggests the president may have other plans for the money he is generating, according to a new report published ABC-13.
2020 Election
‘No one here is going to forget’: New York social scene wants nothing to do with returning Jared and Ivanka
According to a report from CNN, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will likely not be welcomed back with open arms into Manhattan high society after their four years serving in the White House under Donald Trump -- and may choose to move to Florida instead.
Contrasting the cheers of New Yorkers who flooded the streets when it was announced the president would only be serving one term, with the president's disparaging comments about the city he once called home, the report states locals -- including some who once graced the same circles as Jared and Ivanka -- plan to give them the cold shoulder.