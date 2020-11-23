Trump surgeon general: ‘I’m begging’ White House staffers to avoid large holiday gatherings

Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Monday pleaded with all Americans — including White House staffers — to avoid large holiday gatherings this week.
Per CNN, Adams appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” this week to discuss the dangers of mass family gatherings during Thanksgiving due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which so far has killed more than 250,000 Americans in just nine months.
“I’m asking Americans — and begging you — hold on just a little bit longer,” Adams said. “Keep Thanksgiving and the celebration small and smart this year.”
He also explained just how dire the situation has grown for hospitals across the country.
“I want the American people to know that we are at a dire point in our fight with this virus by any measure: cases, positivity, hospitalizations, deaths,” he said. “We’re seeing more Americans negatively impacted than ever before.”
Adams was also asked if his warnings applied to President Donald Trump’s White House staff.
“Well, we want everyone to understand that these holiday celebrations can be super spreader events, so we want them to be smart and we want them to be as small as possible,” he said. “But again, go to cdc.gov. Look at those tips for everyone. These apply to the White House, they apply to the American people, they apply to everyone.”
