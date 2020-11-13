Trump tantrums: Republicans are ‘biting their tongues’ hoping the president will stop his election ‘idiocracy’
President Donald J. Trump currently trails President-elect Joe Biden by at least 10,000 votes in every state his campaign is targeting for “voter fraud,” but Republicans may be starting to grow tired of “The Trump Show” shenanigans.
“There are a lot of Republicans biting their tongues with the belief that Trump’s temper tantrum will subside in a week or so,” one Pennsylvania Republican close to legislative leadership told VICE News. “We’re in the death throes of idiocracy.”
“It’s legally very dubious to have a legislature overrule the voters, because the rule is under federal law the election has to occur on election day or by election day,” Michael Chertoff, who headed the Department of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush, said during a Friday conference. “It would be political suicide to basically say we’re going to take this away from the voters and create some kind of dirty deal to give it to Donald Trump.”
Republicans in Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin privately echoed those sentiments to VICE News in recent days.
“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council said in a Thursday evening statement.
"There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised," the Department of Homeland Security's Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council said in a Thursday evening statement.
— Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) November 13, 2020
The far right is cracking up as their violent fantasies of Trump’s fascist takeover evaporate before their eyes
The far right had a dream: That one day, people who had been exiled to the unacceptable margins of American political life could play the role of Donald Trump's brownshirts.
This article was originally published at Salon
In the weeks leading up to the election, excitement was rising among those Americans who convinced themselves that Trump would be the glorious leader in a national purge of their perceived enemies. QAnon fans buzzed with excitement that "the storm" — their term for their belief that the entire Democratic establishment, as well as many popular celebrities, would be rounded up into prison camps — was coming soon. The Proud Boys, a neofascist group that claim to defend "Western civilization," were also riled up after Trump told them to "stand by" during a presidential debate in September. The menagerie of white supremacists and militia groups were stepping up recruitment efforts, stoked about what they believed would soon be the eruption of a new civil war.
Clock ticking, Trump looks set to hasten Afghanistan pullout
With little more than two months left in office, President Donald Trump appears to be pushing ahead with plans to pull out of Afghanistan as he stacks the Pentagon with loyalists.
Trump, who refuses to acknowledge defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, in his campaign declared that he was winding down "endless wars" and his new picks are enthusiastic supporters of his position.
Biden broadly shares Trump's desire to end America's longest war, if not the same political calendar. But the timeline has caused alarm in some quarters, especially as there is little sign of progress in talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents.
His agency declared 2020 election ‘most secure in history.’ Trump ordered him fired. DHS chief refused.
The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) this week declared the 2020 election the "most secure in American history." President Donald Trump ordered Chad Wolf, the Dept. of Homeland Security acting Secretary, to fire the agency's chief, Chris Krebs. Wolf reportedly has refused.
"The White House on Wednesday evening instructed Wolf to fire Krebs after he openly dismissed claims of voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election," the New York Post reports.
“He gave us a bunch of reasons why he didn’t want to do it and he said no,” a senior White House official told The Post about Wolf’s refusal.