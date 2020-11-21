Trump to take part in virtual G20 summit
US President Donald Trump will participate in the virtual Group of 20 summit being hosted by Saudi Arabia on Saturday, a senior US official said.
Trump’s participation in the two-day meeting of the world’s wealthiest nations comes on the heels of his attendance at Friday’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit via video link.
Neither summit was held in person because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The summit comes with Trump still refusing to accept his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden in the November 3 presidential election while issuing unfounded accusations of widespread fraud.
Held under the shadow of the raging pandemic, the summit which is usually an opportunity for one-on-one engagements between world leaders is reduced to brief online sessions on pressing global issues — from climate change to growing inequality.
Discussions are expected to be dominated by the pandemic’s implications and steps for reviving the global economy.
Saudi Arabia is the first Arab nation to host a G20 summit.
2020 Election
Michigan GOP leaders after White House meeting: ‘We will follow the law’
WASHINGTON — Michigan’s top two legislative leaders vowed Friday that the presidential candidate with the most votes will win the state’s electoral votes after departing a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.With the eyes of the nation on them and criticisms flying from Democrats, seven Michigan lawmakers traveled to meet with Trump for about an hour. The visit came as supporters of the president have moved in recent days to overturn the results of the state’s election, which Democratic President-elect Joe Biden won by more than 154,000 votes in unofficial returns.“We have n... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Appeals court strikes down Boca Raton’s ban on anti-gay conversion therapy
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A federal appeals court struck down Boca Raton’s ban on conversion therapy for gay adolescents struggling to come to terms with their sexuality, calling the ban an infringement on the First Amendment rights of the teens and the counselors who try to treat them.Licensed family therapists Robert Otto and Judy Hamilton sued the city for the right to talk to their juvenile clients about conversion if the clients had “unwanted” attraction to members of the same gender or “confusion” about their gender identity.The city’s ordinance prohibited conversion therapy as harmful to ... (more…)
2020 Election
Twitter to hand @POTUS account to Joe Biden on inauguration day
Twitter will hand control of the presidential @POTUS account to Joe Biden when he is sworn in on inauguration day, even if President Donald Trump has not conceded his election loss, US media reported Friday.
The social media giant is "actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021," Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio told Politico in an email.
The process is being done in consultation with the National Archives, as it was in 2017, he said.
The handover will see all existing tweets on @POTUS, as well as @FLOTUS, @VP and other official accounts, archived.