Trump to take part in virtual G20 summit

Published

1 min ago

on

US President Donald Trump will participate in the virtual Group of 20 summit being hosted by Saudi Arabia on Saturday, a senior US official said.

Trump’s participation in the two-day meeting of the world’s wealthiest nations comes on the heels of his attendance at Friday’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit via video link.

Neither summit was held in person because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The summit comes with Trump still refusing to accept his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden in the November 3 presidential election while issuing unfounded accusations of widespread fraud.

Held under the shadow of the raging pandemic, the summit which is usually an opportunity for one-on-one engagements between world leaders is reduced to brief online sessions on pressing global issues — from climate change to growing inequality.

Discussions are expected to be dominated by the pandemic’s implications and steps for reviving the global economy.

Saudi Arabia is the first Arab nation to host a G20 summit.

