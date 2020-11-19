Trump trying to steal election by ‘casting enough doubt on vote-counting in big, democratic cities’: report

President-elect Joe Biden clearly won the 2020 presidential election, but President Donald Trump has refused to concede and is actively working to “subvert” the results, according to The New York Times.

“A senior Trump campaign official told Reuters its plan is to cast enough doubt on vote-counting in big, Democratic cities that Republican lawmakers will have little choice but to intercede,” Rueters adds in its article. “The campaign is betting that many of those lawmakers, who come from districts Trump won, will face a backlash from voters if they refuse to act. The campaign believes the longer they can drag this out, the more they will have an opportunity to persuade lawmakers to intervene, the official said.”

The top two Republican elected officials are flying to DC to meet with President Trump in the White House. Experts are warning of “sedition” and an attempted “coup.”