Trump was ‘extremely unhappy’ with Fox News after it refused to give his campaign a special ad discount: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump in 60 Minutes interview (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump is reportedly still angry at Fox News for purportedly failing to help him win the 2020 presidential election — and also for refusing to cut special deals with his campaign.

According to the Washington Post, Trump throughout the year demanded “unattainable loyalty” from the network that helped propel him to the White House four years ago, including a request that it give his campaign “a bulk discount advertising deal” that would save money during a crucial stretch of the 2020 race.

“Fox said no, noting that everyone has to pay the same rates, according to two people familiar with the exchange — leaving Trump extremely unhappy with Fox,” the Post reports.

The Post’s sources also claim that Trump would refer to Fox as “my network” and said that its executives were ungrateful to him for all the money he’s helped them make over the past five years.

“I give Fox these mega ratings,” he reportedly complained. “It’s all me.”

Trump is so angry at Fox that the Post’s sources say he has “vowed revenge” on it, although at the moment it’s not known what form that revenge will take.


IRS erases Roger Stone’s $1 million tax lien after Trump commutes prison sentence

Published

19 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has withdrawn a lien on Roger Stone for over $1 million after President Donald Trump, a longtime friend, commuted his 3-year prison sentence.

Detroit News court reporter Robert Snell on Monday revealed documents which showed the IRS had erased a lien that was placed on Stone after he failed to pay $1,035,319.95 in income taxes dating back to 2007.

Scoop: President Trump's friend Roger Stone catches another break. Three months after the president commuted Stone's prison sentence, the IRS erased a $1,000,000+ lien for unpaid federal income taxes https://t.co/b7Sr2PJLZi#foundthiswhilelookingforsomethingelse

2020 Election

Fox News host caught in hot mic moment reacting to claim Biden isn’t the president

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's reportedly still furious with Fox News for calling Arizona for President-elect Joe Biden on Nov. 3. He's not going to be happy with another Fox News host aghast by a Trump supporter's claim that the election isn't official yet.

"Whoever is decided to be the president, remember just because CNN says -- or even Fox News says somebody's president doesn't make 'em president," said the Trump advocate and lawyer Cleta Mitchell.

‘Cause for alarm’: Retired general unloads on Trump for destabilizing the United States by ousting Esper

Published

38 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Speaking on MSNBC this Monday, military analyst and retired general Barry McCaffrey commented on the recent announcement from President Trump that he has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

According to McCaffrey, Trump's decision "makes no logical sense whatsoever," adding that "we ought to apprehensive about what's going on."

When asked what he's most worried about from now until Biden's inauguration, McCaffrey said his main concern is national security.

"The Chinese, the Iranians, the North Koreans, the Russians and others are watching what's going on ... and people could try to take advantage of it."

