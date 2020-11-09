Trump was ‘extremely unhappy’ with Fox News after it refused to give his campaign a special ad discount: report

President Donald Trump is reportedly still angry at Fox News for purportedly failing to help him win the 2020 presidential election — and also for refusing to cut special deals with his campaign.
According to the Washington Post, Trump throughout the year demanded “unattainable loyalty” from the network that helped propel him to the White House four years ago, including a request that it give his campaign “a bulk discount advertising deal” that would save money during a crucial stretch of the 2020 race.
“Fox said no, noting that everyone has to pay the same rates, according to two people familiar with the exchange — leaving Trump extremely unhappy with Fox,” the Post reports.
The Post’s sources also claim that Trump would refer to Fox as “my network” and said that its executives were ungrateful to him for all the money he’s helped them make over the past five years.
“I give Fox these mega ratings,” he reportedly complained. “It’s all me.”
Trump is so angry at Fox that the Post’s sources say he has “vowed revenge” on it, although at the moment it’s not known what form that revenge will take.
