Trump’s attempts to suppress Democratic voters could be blowing up in his face today: law school professor

Published

1 min ago

on

(Photo: Screen capture)

Writing in VICE this Tuesday, Greg Walters and Carter Sherman contend that GOP efforts to “suppress the vote” could backfire on Election Day, since they’re now betting everything on an overwhelming turnout for President Trump.

“If your strategy is based on making it hard for voters to show up, the voters who don’t show up might be your own,” Loyola Law School professor Justin Levitt told VICE. But it’s not Trump’s attempts to suppress the vote that could backfire on Republicans. According to Amherst College law professor Lawrence Douglas, it’s also his assault on mail-in voting that could pose problems.

“It might be that by seeking to underfund and understaff the USPS, Trump inadvertently encouraged large numbers of Biden voters to vote early, so that could end up being a self-defeating strategy,” Douglas said.

Read more over at VICE.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump voters double down like gambling addicts at the roulette table as his malicious incompetence becomes clearer and clearer

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

The orange spray-tan was barely wiped off Donald Trump's inauguration Bible before the mainstream media went on Trump Voter Remorse Watch. Working off a common but incorrect understanding of human psychology — that, given evidence and time, people come to regret their worst decisions — journalists kept interviewing Trump voters over and over, in "heartland" diners and farm fields and gargantuan exurban malls, in search of evidence that doubts were starting to creep in.

I found the whole thing exhausting fairly quickly. In June 2017, I published an article in which I concluded, after interviewing psychological experts, that "the answer to the question of when Trump voters will come around is somewhere between 'a long, long time from now' and more likely 'never.'"

Lincoln Project founders ready to join in lawsuits if Trump disputes election results: report

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

In an interview with Newsweek, one of the principals in the Lincoln Project, which has been bedeviling Donald Trump with highly critical ads for months, said their work will not be over after the election has ended.

The group, headed up by disaffected Republicans including conservative attorney George Conway, GOP strategists Steve Schmidt and Rick Wilson, and Republican Party campaign adviser Stuart Stevens, have already stated they will continue to go after conservative lawmakers who put the president before the country for the past four years and, according to Newsweek, they are standing ready to help if the president contests the election results in the courts.

Trump’s Chicago tower debt magically disappeared — and Americans still have no idea why

Published

20 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's financial documents were never fully disclosed despite numerous lawsuits and subpoenas that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. But one fact remained unchecked and unknown by the electorate: who gave Trump the money for the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago?

Forbes crafted the Election Day report citing unanswered questions from the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post. Trump hasn't answered any inquiries. His campaign refuses to even entertain financial inquiries. So, voters still have no idea where this secret cash fund came from.

