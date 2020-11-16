Trump’s ‘dangerous’ refusal to concede the election is more than just a tantrum: Latin American historian
A historian of Latin America is warning that President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 presidential election is much more dangerous than a mere temper tantrum.
Writing in the Washington Post, Argentinian-born historian Federico Finchelstein of the The New School for Social Research argues that Trump’s defiance over the 2020 election results are reminiscent of actions taken by past Latin American leaders who stayed in office despite having lost elections.
“Trump’s refusal to concede is an attack on the state and democratic government,” he writes. “While his actions may be dismissed as merely tantrums, the history of dictators in Latin America over the past century suggests the need to take this dangerous moment seriously.”
Finchelstein then walks through the histories of coups in several Latin American countries, including Brazil, Peru, and Venezuela, in which authoritarians refused to respect the will of voters to take total power over their countries.
However, he says that Americans should also look at ways that citizens of these countries stopped coups from succeeding, which was how citizens of Argentina foiled a coup attempt in the 1980s.
“Massive peaceful protests denied attempts to overthrow democracy,” he writes. “Spontaneously, hundreds of thousands of citizens took to the streets to support democracy and, in Buenos Aires more than 200,000 marched to the House of Government, the Pink House, to support the elected leaders.”
Read the whole editorial here.
2020 Election
‘You’re not taking this well’: Eric Trump ridiculed for claiming Trump rally size proves election was ‘rigged’
Eric Trump faced backlash on Twitter this week after he claimed that the size of President Donald Trump's rallies is proof that the 2020 election was "rigged."
"Biden couldn’t get 10 people to a rally & went days without leaving his house," Trump falsely wrote on Monday. "@realDonaldTrump received 11 million more votes than 2016, nearly doubled African American support - this was every stop, multiple times a day. This election was rigged from the beginning."
Biden couldn’t get 10 people to a rally & went days without leaving his house. @realDonaldTrump received 11 million more votes than 2016, nearly doubled African American support - this was every stop, multiple times a day. This election was rigged from the beginning. pic.twitter.com/iM3tcSIMmf
2020 Election
Trump’s ‘stupid’ response to Black Lives Matter protests doomed his re-election in the suburbs
President Donald Trump's "law and order" campaign message apparently backfired with some of the suburban voters he'd hoped to attract.
The president responded to nationwide protests against racism and police brutality by campaigning against the lawlessness he saw in the demonstrations, but that message flopped with voters who were more concerned about systematic injustice, reported the New York Times.
“He’s said plenty of stupid, stupid things that upset people deeply,” said Mike Magusin, of Chaska, Minnesota. “That’s what’s dangerous, because people are upset. They’re struggling, and here’s this guy making it even worse with his words.”
2020 Election
Christian nationalists plan to ramp up their war on America after Trump loss: religious extremism expert
In her column for the New York Times, religious extremism expert Katherine Stewart said Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden will not deter Christian nationalists in their war with secular America and will, in fact, give them more ammo.
With the president on his way out the Oval Office door, religious extremists who believe the United States should be a Christian nation guided by the Bible are watching a powerful ally leave after forming an alliance with him to help get him elected in the first place.