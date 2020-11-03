Trump’s female enablers get blasted for crushing their own reputations to prop up the president
All eyes are on Ivanka Trump, Hope Hicks and Kayleigh McEnany as the 2020 presidential election draws to a close. The polished, attractive, soft-spoken young women standing by this president may make him look better in theory, but their reputations are the ones on the line.
“I see them as very effective,” said Matthew Mackowiak, a Republican strategist and president of the Potomac Strategy Group. “They are compelling communicators, and not over the top, and character witnesses who provide a different level of credibility. It’s a softer sell. Suburban women can probably identify more with Ivanka than they can with Jason Miller or Peter Navarro.
In an opinion piece for The Daily Beast Tuesday, Hannah Seligson took a close look at the three woman.
“In 2016, Ivanka was quite effective with her style of spin that conveniently sidestepped anything controversial. She carved out an eponymous niche courting the Ivanka Voter, the white women who helped deliver Trump the presidency,” Seligson wrote. “Having come out last week as an unapologetically anti-abortion conservative, she may prove an even more potent force this year now that she doesn’t have to masquerade as a liberal or moderating force.”
Trump’s 39-year-old daughter has become a surrogate over the past four years — and even before the 2016 presidential election while on the campaign trail. Ivanka has regularly recited her father’s “real and alleged accomplishments calmly and smoothly. She comes off as very credible, believable, and likable. She’s quite effective at humanizing the president, poking fun at his dancing skills and portraying him as a tough but loving father who has ’empowered’ her,” Seligon offered.
McEnany, 32, recently made a cameo to speak with 60 Minutes host Lesley Stahl after her boss walked off the set during a taping of her show. Waltzing onto the soundstage as if though nothing happened, McEnany smiles at Stahl and graciously delivers a “heavy book consisting of the administration’s health-care proposal, adroitly pulling off a high-wire act women are constantly performing in the Trump administration: acting like everything is fine and that this is all totally normal,” Seligson wrote.
Then there’s Hope Hicks, the protector of the Trump brand and the president’s trusted aide. At 32 years old, Hicks was dubbed Trump’s senior counselor and is often described by the press as a “magnanimous and honest broker.” The press seem to love the high-heeled Hicks, “despite appearing maskless at a large church gathering—the kind of superspreader event that has contributed to a national uptick in coronavirus cases—has mostly gotten a free pass from the press,” wrote Seligson.
When time is up, “All three women will at some point have to leave Trumpworld and re-enter mainstream society sooner or later, and quite possibly in a matter of weeks. In the meantime, the optics for Trump are good; he looks better when there are poised, attractive young women by his side. The same can’t be said of the women.”
2020 Election
Trump voters double down like gambling addicts at the roulette table as his malicious incompetence becomes clearer and clearer
The orange spray-tan was barely wiped off Donald Trump's inauguration Bible before the mainstream media went on Trump Voter Remorse Watch. Working off a common but incorrect understanding of human psychology — that, given evidence and time, people come to regret their worst decisions — journalists kept interviewing Trump voters over and over, in "heartland" diners and farm fields and gargantuan exurban malls, in search of evidence that doubts were starting to creep in.
I found the whole thing exhausting fairly quickly. In June 2017, I published an article in which I concluded, after interviewing psychological experts, that "the answer to the question of when Trump voters will come around is somewhere between 'a long, long time from now' and more likely 'never.'"
2020 Election
Lincoln Project founders ready to join in lawsuits if Trump disputes election results: report
In an interview with Newsweek, one of the principals in the Lincoln Project, which has been bedeviling Donald Trump with highly critical ads for months, said their work will not be over after the election has ended.
The group, headed up by disaffected Republicans including conservative attorney George Conway, GOP strategists Steve Schmidt and Rick Wilson, and Republican Party campaign adviser Stuart Stevens, have already stated they will continue to go after conservative lawmakers who put the president before the country for the past four years and, according to Newsweek, they are standing ready to help if the president contests the election results in the courts.
2020 Election
What’s the plan if Trump tries to steal the election? Here’s the plan
Prompted by President Donald Trump's open, repeated, and lie-filled attacks on the legitimacy of Tuesday's election and persistent refusal to commit to a peaceful transition, the question of what America's authoritarian incumbent will do as results begin trickling in on Election Night has for months been a topic of grave concern and speculation.
"If Trump loses, he must accept those results. Our democracy depends on it."—Protect the ResultsIf the president has an early lead among in-person votes, will he attempt to falsely declare victory and dismiss as fraudulent any ballots counted after Election Day?