Trump’s female enablers get blasted for crushing their own reputations to prop up the president

All eyes are on Ivanka Trump, Hope Hicks and Kayleigh McEnany as the 2020 presidential election draws to a close. The polished, attractive, soft-spoken young women standing by this president may make him look better in theory, but their reputations are the ones on the line.

“I see them as very effective,” said Matthew Mackowiak, a Republican strategist and president of the Potomac Strategy Group. “They are compelling communicators, and not over the top, and character witnesses who provide a different level of credibility. It’s a softer sell. Suburban women can probably identify more with Ivanka than they can with Jason Miller or Peter Navarro.

In an opinion piece for The Daily Beast Tuesday, Hannah Seligson took a close look at the three woman.

“In 2016, Ivanka was quite effective with her style of spin that conveniently sidestepped anything controversial. She carved out an eponymous niche courting the Ivanka Voter, the white women who helped deliver Trump the presidency,” Seligson wrote. “Having come out last week as an unapologetically anti-abortion conservative, she may prove an even more potent force this year now that she doesn’t have to masquerade as a liberal or moderating force.”

Trump’s 39-year-old daughter has become a surrogate over the past four years — and even before the 2016 presidential election while on the campaign trail. Ivanka has regularly recited her father’s “real and alleged accomplishments calmly and smoothly. She comes off as very credible, believable, and likable. She’s quite effective at humanizing the president, poking fun at his dancing skills and portraying him as a tough but loving father who has ’empowered’ her,” Seligon offered.

McEnany, 32, recently made a cameo to speak with 60 Minutes host Lesley Stahl after her boss walked off the set during a taping of her show. Waltzing onto the soundstage as if though nothing happened, McEnany smiles at Stahl and graciously delivers a “heavy book consisting of the administration’s health-care proposal, adroitly pulling off a high-wire act women are constantly performing in the Trump administration: acting like everything is fine and that this is all totally normal,” Seligson wrote.

Then there’s Hope Hicks, the protector of the Trump brand and the president’s trusted aide. At 32 years old, Hicks was dubbed Trump’s senior counselor and is often described by the press as a “magnanimous and honest broker.” The press seem to love the high-heeled Hicks, “despite appearing maskless at a large church gathering—the kind of superspreader event that has contributed to a national uptick in coronavirus cases—has mostly gotten a free pass from the press,” wrote Seligson.

