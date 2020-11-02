Trump’s final 2020 campaign rally plagued by technical issues

The Republican Party was blasted by New York Times columnist Tom Friedman on CNN.

"Few people are more respected for how they think and how they communicate than our next guest," anchor Chris Cuomo said. "He says this could be the last week of America as we know it."

new york times columnist and author of "thank you for being late," tom friedman is here. i paid a lot of money for this hair. you want to scare it off my head. what does it mean? >>

"Well, Chris, it is a real possibility that we will not be able to have a legitimate transfer of power," Friedman said. "That if the president does lose, does contest the vote, does create massive discrediting of the outcome, we could have a prolonged period where we don't have a legitimate transfer of power for the first time in our history."