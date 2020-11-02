Trump’s final 2020 campaign rally plagued by technical issues
On Monday, at President Donald Trump’s final rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin, his speech was interrupted by sound issues.
Trump was visibly disgruntled at the disruption. “We’re supposed to pay these people, right?” he said. He then attacked the company running the sound system, saying, “Never use that company!”
Watch below:
"We're supposed to pay these people, right?" — antifa is apparently running sound at Trump's rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/D9FJ8ZZZzs
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2020
"I'll give you the name of his company. Never use that company." — Trump's Kenosha rally is still being beset by microphone problems pic.twitter.com/qYwSaKAT4C
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2020
