Trump’s last-ditch play to stay in the White House is the ‘full realization of his contempt for democracy’: op-ed

Published

1 min ago

on

As President Trump continues his crusade to overturn the election, we’ve now fully realized “his contempt for democracy,” the Washington Post’s Paul Waldman writes.

“Just to be clear: After the president’s lackeys failed to convince courts to throw out enough ballots in Democratic-leaning areas to give Trump a victory in key states, their plan is now to have Republican state legislatures simply declare him the winner and give him their electoral votes, regardless of the will of their states’ voters,” Waldman writes.

Even as it’s now clear that Trump lost the election, Republicans can’t “muster the strength” to stand up for democracy, he continues, adding that it’s obvious what Trump is getting out of this crusade. “Nothing terrifies him more than being known as a loser. So just as he claims that his many failed business ventures were actually brilliant financial maneuvers, he will insist to his dying day that he was the real winner of this election.”

According to Waldman, the only people persuaded by the Trump campaign’s election fraud claims “are the deranged members of the Republican base.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Rudy Giuliani ridiculed for bonkers press conference: ‘Not sure Trump got his $20,000 worth’

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is paying Rudy Giuliani $20,000 a day for his attempts to nullify the election in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

A wild press conference Thursday left people wondering what on Earth was happening. Giuliani cited the film "My Cousin Vinney" and Sidney Powell accused former Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez of rigging the 2020 election. Chávez has been dead for seven years. He died two years before Trump even announced he was running in 2015.

At one point, Giuliani even lashed out at a Daily Caller reporter. The site is a conservative outlet led by Tucker Carlson.

White House to host in-person holiday events as coronavirus pandemic rages

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

The White House will host in-person holiday parties as coronavirus cases spike across the country.

The U.S. has been setting daily records for new cases and the death toll has crossed 250,000, but the White House will host celebrations for Hanukkah and Christmas next month, reported the Huffington Post.

A Hanukkah reception is scheduled for Dec. 9, although the invitation contained no special instructions for coronavirus precautions, and the White House will host a Christmas party the following day, according to a Republican congressional source.

NBC News reporter reveals the White House aides are ’embarrassed’ by Trump’s crusade to nullify the election

Published

27 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

MSNBC host Chuck Todd called the Thursday press conference with Rudy Giuliani alleging voter fraud tantamount to a "Saturday Night Live" skit. But according to NBC News reporter Carol Lee, there are White House aides and allies to President Donald Trump that are embarrassed by the turn the 2020 election crusade has taken.

Todd asked if Trump is simply trying to go out in a blaze of glory, which Lee said, seems to be Giuliani's plan.

"I was talking to a Republican during this, and I asked, 'Who believes what the president's lawyer is currently saying on TV? He said you're looking at it. Those are the officials around the president who think this is viable, that this is an actual strategy, that it's something that may get the president somewhere," said Lee. "But it's not. And as you noted, Chuck, this has gone from trying to win at the ballot box to trying to win this legal strategy to now just trying to create general sort of chaos and an undermining of the confidence that the American people can have in the vote which is that Joe Biden is the next president."

