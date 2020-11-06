Trump’s last ploy for the presidency: Wage war against reality

President Donald Trump’s level of desperation is reaching new heights as the presidential election slips away from his hands. As vote counting continues, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden moves closer to claiming the White House.

Now, Trump is resorting to “a wild, relentless war against reality and truth, falsely claiming several states are stealing the election by adhering to their laws, rules, and long precedents,” according to Axios. The publication reports that Trump is aware that his greatest fear may be released today: the election could be called in Biden’s favor today, ironically by Fox News.

ADVERTISEMENT

With very little evidence to support his claims, it is likely that Trump will fail to get the Supreme Court to intervene on his behalf despite his expedited efforts to have Amy Coney Barrett confirmed in record time.

The latest report comes just hours after Trump held a press conference on Thursday evening where he attacked multiple states where he believes the election results rigged. At 3:10 a.m. Trump took to Twitter to reiterate his arguments about winning the presidential election.

“I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST,” Trump tweeted. “The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!”

The president has also shared videos and tweets that suggest widespread voter fraud does exist. However, the misleading information Trump has been sharing appears to be rooted in conspiracy theories. Despite Trump’s claims, there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud. It is not uncommon for mail-in votes to be counted after Election Day. The publication also highlighted multiple other points that discredit Trump’s argument about widespread voter fraud.

Axios reports:

Trump is trying, in several ways, to make it appear that observers — a normal part of the vote-counting process — are being shut out to cover up “illegal” votes. This is simply false. The Supreme Court only steps into elections in exceptionally rare instances. Even lawyers sympathetic to Trump struggle to find legal rationale for the current state-specific disputes to rise to the highest court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the election results being reported, Biden could possibly reach 270 electoral votes today.