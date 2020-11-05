Trump’s lead shrinks in Georgia; Sen. Perdue braces for runoff
ATLANTA — Joe Biden pulled within about 15,000 votes of President Donald Trump in Georgia early Thursday as election workers counted tens of thousands of absentee ballots, while U.S. Sen. David Perdue prepared for a January runoff against Democrat Jon Ossoff.Trump’s once-formidable lead over Biden steadily shrank throughout Wednesday as the count of mail-in ballots continued, giving Democrats a chance to carry Georgia for the first time in a White House race since 1992.Perdue fell slightly below the 50% threshold as ballots from metro Atlanta and Chatham County were tallied. The Republican’s c…
2020 Election
Presidential election could be settled Thursday as key states tally results
The US presidential election could be settled Thursday as a handful of battleground states complete their vote counts.
Democrat Joe Biden has racked up at least 253 of the 270 electoral votes that he needs, according to US network projections -- and 264 if Arizona is included, which Fox News and the Associated Press have called in his favor.
Donald Trump has amassed 214 electoral votes so far, and is still in contention in several states that would afford the Republican incumbent a path to reelection.
Expected to report final vote counts on Thursday are Georgia (16 electoral votes), North Carolina (15), and Nevada (6).
2020 Election
‘Where’s the evidence of fraud?’: MSNBC reporter on the ground hammers Trump advisor to prove his false voting claims
MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff, on the ground in Nevada, demanded Richard Grenell prove his false assertions about voter fraud and unfair practices after the former Trump Acting Director of National Intelligence made them at a press conference designed to sow disinformation among Trump supporters.
"Can you talk about the evidence?" Soboroff asked Grenell. "You're claiming thousands of illegitimate votes here in Nevada."
"You should go in and ask the question," Grenell, refusing to answer, told Soboroff.
2020 Election
Fox News host demands GOP state legislators override will of voters to put Trump back in the White House
Fox News host Mark Levin on Thursday demanded that Republican legislatures in states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin overrule the will of their states' voters to put President Donald Trump back in the White House.
"REMINDER TO THE REPUBLICAN STATE LEGISLATURES, YOU HAVE THE FINAL SAY OVER THE CHOOSING OF ELECTORS, NOT ANY BOARD OF ELECTIONS, SECRETARY OF STATE, GOVERNOR, OR EVEN COURT," he wrote in an all-caps Twitter screed. "YOU HAVE THE FINAL SAY -- ARTICLE II OF THE FED CONSTITUTION. SO, GET READY TO DO YOUR CONSTITUTIONAL DUTY."
Although the state legislatures in theory could try to install their own electors to defy their states' popular vote results, such a move has never been attempted before since it would very likely lead to a complete breakdown in the legitimacy of the American government.