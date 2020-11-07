Trump’s presidential walls are caving in and his election legal battles are about to hit the biggest one of all

As more mail-in ballots are counted, President Donald Trump’s chances at dominating the Electoral Map continue and the latest updates also signal that the walls may be caving in on the potential legal battle he’s hoping to create in an effort to save his presidency.

Although the election results got off to a relatively slow start after the polls closed on Election Day, things began to shift by Wednesday morning. By Friday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had taken the lead in all four of the key states still counting votes. Trump saw the surge in votes for Biden as a sign of rife election fraud but there is just one problem: The president, his re-election campaign team, and Republican National Convention officials have no evidence of fraud.

An analysis published by the Washington Post compared Trump’s so-called 2016 “landslide” over Hillary Clinton to the current election. At the time, Trump won the Electoral College by a 306-232 margin. Although he did not win the popular vote, he still considered the election results to be a “landslide.” Ironically, Trump is now on the other side of the spectrum and the publication explained how the implication could pose a serious problem for his legal battle.

Back then, Trump tried to label that outcome a “landslide,” despite losing the popular vote and carrying the decisive states all by less than one point. But even that dubious claim is relevant today. This would be a sizable electoral college victory for Biden, and it would make legal challenges significantly more difficult. That’s because results would have to be overturned in multiple states — unlike, say, in 2000, when the legal fight in just one state, Florida, determined the winner between George W. Bush and Al Gore.

To make matters worse, not only is Biden building a blue wall across the Electoral Map, he also has a significant lead where the popular vote is concerned. In order to overturn the results of the election, Trump would likely need to have results reversed in a multiple states to account for approximately 37 electoral votes.

While Trump has alluded to relying on the U.S. Supreme Court to alter the outcome of the election, the results —which show a widening gap between him and Biden— would prove to a very difficult, if not nearly impossible, to overturn.