Trump’s press briefing sounded like a ‘campaign TV commercial’ for 2024: CNN’s Michael Smerconish
President Donald Trump hasn’t made a lot of public appearances since the November 3 election, but he briefly reemerged this week and spoke to reporters in the White House without taking questions from them. And according to conservative/libertarian CNN pundit Michael Smerconish, Trump’s statements sounded like a 2024 campaign commercial.
The Philadelphia-based Smerconish appeared on the CNN program “Out Front,” hosted by Erin Burnett — who noted that Trump’s public appearances “are rare these days” and that the president “showed up at the press briefing room for 64 seconds” and talked about the stock market. When Burnett asked for Smerconish’s take on Trump’s briefing, he responded, “That was a campaign TV commercial in the making. Erin, as soon as I saw it — and he was only there, as you say, for 60 seconds — I said to myself, ‘30,000 (in the stock market) is a big milestone. I give him credit for that because frankly, we’d be blaming him for that if it tanked. He does not want to trust the media to record that moment. So, he walked into that White House press room with (Vice President) Mike Pence at his side and recorded it for posterity, including potentially, for 2024. You could see that on a campaign reel in four years.”
Although Smerconish is right-of-center politically, he has been quite critical of Trump at times and is not one to mindlessly echo the GOP party line. Smerconish angered many people on the right when, during the 2008 presidential election, he announced that he would be voting for Democratic nominee Barack Obama rather than Republican nominee John McCain.
Trump has yet to concede to President-elect Joe Biden and continues to claim, without evidence, that he was the victim of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. But this week, Trump said that he will voluntarily leave the White House on January 20 if the Electoral College confirms Biden in December.
2020 Election
Trump legal team mocked after attacking Trump-appointed judge for being part of the ‘activist judicial machinery’ in Pennsylvania
Jenna Ellis, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and the Senior Legal Adviser to the Trump campaign is once again being mocked, this time for her near-immediate response to a unanimous 3-0 ruling against the campaign in a Pennsylvania election case.
Ellis says she and Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, have decided that the three judges, who were all appointed by Republican presidents – including the one who wrote the opinion who was appointed by Trump himself – are all part of the “activist judicial machinery” in Pennsylvania.
2020 Election
Arizona ‘hearing’ on election fraud is just some Republicans meeting at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix: report
Weeks after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential campaign, some Republicans loyal to President Donald Trump continue to push unfounded allegations of fraud.
On Tuesday, Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis said that three state legislatures would hold hearings on the campaign's conspiracy theories.
.@JennaEllisEsq tells @charliekirk11: “Three state legislatures—in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Arizona—have now said they will hold hearings to assess the evidence and the testimony...so that they can review in their states what exactly happened and get to the bottom of this.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OXQZ8jn59c
2020 Election
Biden’s cabinet picks are globally respected, but one obstacle remains for the US to ‘lead the world’ again
The “team of rivals” was the term historian Doris Kearns Goodwin used to describe US President Abraham Lincoln’s cabinet. It included three men who had run against Lincoln for the Republican nomination for president in 1860: William Seward (secretary of state), Salmon Chase (treasury secretary) and Edward Bates (attorney general).
Appointing these strong-willed figures could have been disastrous were it not for Lincoln’s personal qualities.
Goodwin describes how Lincoln was willing to acknowledge when policies failed and change direction. He gathered facts on which to base decisions. He sought compromise but took full responsibility for his decisions, respected his colleagues and set an example of dignity. (In all these, he sounds like the antithesis of Donald Trump.)