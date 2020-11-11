Trump’s refusal to transition is ‘life-threatening’ — according to these bipartisan ex-White House staffers
Writing for The Washington Post, former George W. Bush Chief of Staff Andy Card and former Bill Clinton Chief of Staff John Podesta warned that President Donald Trump’s refusal to allow a presidential transition to move forward is potentially “life-threatening.”
“The two of us have had the privilege of serving as chief of staff for a U.S. president. One of us served in President Bill Clinton’s White House while the other served under President George W. Bush. We happened to find ourselves on opposing ends of the historic Bush v. Gore dispute in Florida in 2000, one of only four times in U.S. history when the outcome of a presidential election was too close to call,” they wrote. “While we disagreed about many issues then and have disagreed since, we do agree on one thing: The 2020 election is not like 2000 and should not be treated as such.”
Currently, the General Services Administration director in the Trump administration is declining to release the funds to start the process. And that, wrote Card and Podesta, could put all of America in danger.
“While Bush and key staff were provided full intelligence briefings, the Bush transition did not have access to federal agencies and resources for 37 long days,” they wrote. “President-elect Joe Biden and his transition team should not suffer a similar delay. The electoral landscape is simply not the same. The outcome is not the same. And we have since learned the serious costs of a delayed transition. Less than eight months after Bush’s inauguration, two planes flew into the World Trade Center, killing nearly 3,000 Americans. One of us had the fateful duty to whisper into Bush’s ear, ‘America is under attack.'”
“With the covid-19 pandemic continuing to wreak havoc, the costs of a delay are much higher today than almost any time in U.S. history,” they wrote. “Specifically, a delayed transition and the absence of cooperation between the outgoing and incoming administrations could hinder economic recovery, slow the distribution of a vaccine and, God forbid, put American lives at risk. We know from history — including a foiled terrorist attack on the day of President Barack Obama’s inauguration — that our adversaries seek to take advantage of the United States during transitions. We cannot let that happen today.”
Trump to make first appearance since losing election to Biden
US President Donald Trump makes his first official post-election appearance Wednesday for what should be a moment of national unity to mark Veteran's Day, now marred by his refusal to acknowledge Joe Biden's win.
The president was to visit Arlington National Cemetery around 11:00 am, four days after US media projected his Democratic rival would take the White House.
Since then he has not addressed the nation other than via Twitter, and has not conceded to Biden, as is traditional once a winner is projected in a US vote.
And with Covid-19 cases shattering records across the country and states imposing new restrictions in a push to contain the virus before winter arrives, Trump seems to have all but shelved normal presidential duties.
‘Things are getting crazy’: Conservative alarmed by number of Trump voters refusing to accept reality
It's been four days since President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election -- but millions of President Donald Trump's supporters are refusing to accept the reality that their candidate lost.
Conservative commentator Matt Lewis this week got a message from one of his regular correspondents about how his MAGA-loving family has completely retreated from reality and is insisting that Trump won the election.
"My step-father has made the shift from Fox News to Newsmax and OAN," this person wrote. "Believes the Democrats produced millions of fraudulent ballots to steal the election and Fox News is in on it and helping them."
Trump’s ridiculous coup attempt is headed to failure — but it will still hurt democracy in the long run: journalist
As President Trump continues to launch baseless accusations of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election, Democratic and Republican election officials across the United States have told The New York Times they uncovered no evidence to support Trump’s claims. Despite his electoral defeat, Trump has not conceded, and his administration is proceeding as though it will continue into a second term, blocking President-elect Joe Biden from accessing government funding and other resources for a smooth transition. “The entire country is trying to figure out: Is this just going to go away?” says Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor at Slate magazine. “Or are we really in this slow-rolling denialist attempt to give this man a second term?”