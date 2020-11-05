Trump’s spiritual advisor had a bizarre election meltdown – the internet responded with these hilarious remixes

President Donald Trump’s “spiritual adviser” went off in an election-related meltdown that was supposed to resemble a sermon. In it, Paula White ranted that international people should come to the United States to somehow stop the votes from being tallied. That would technically mean a declaration of war.

She was generally ridiculed for the context and her demand for help from a different continent.

“Angels have been dispatched from Africa!” shouted White. It was something fact-checked by many on Twitter since Trump referred to those countries as “sh*thole nations.”

Beyond the replies and fact-checks about an international overthrow of the United States, however, there are a series of videos where White was remixed with hilarious outcomes.

You can see some of them below:

well sorry @Eminem for that. But that's the first instrumental track i thought about. pic.twitter.com/5uce3N3GSP — Capitaine OSEF (@Soapmoine) November 5, 2020

I re-tracked that Paula White video that @RightWingWatch posted. Audio is better now. pic.twitter.com/D3lm0AkqDk — Kevin Gannon (@TheTattooedProf) November 5, 2020

Spiritual adviser Paula White – Dr.Dree ft.Snoop Dogg edit pic.twitter.com/aYUhB0wQen — 𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓪𝓵𝓭 𝓔. 🇦🇹🇪🇺🇺🇳 (@jurisdictio84) November 5, 2020

I made a Paula White remix. pic.twitter.com/uGq67CqKvW — Dermot 'Day 242 – Wear a Mask!' Devlin (@castleDD) November 5, 2020

Ok, channeling my inner SNL Stefon: Trump America’s hottest club is Destiny ✨✨ It has everything! Alternative facts, Rudy Giuliani in a Penguin costume and broken iPhone, angels from Africa and Pastor Paula White with her Flashdance homage…pic.twitter.com/CAk4CNO4HA — Adam Nicholas Phillips (@phillipsan) November 5, 2020

The LORD gave me these editing skills to make this happy Trump Pineapple Spirit Animal Dance Video. Praise be. #trumppineapplespiritanimal#paulawhite pic.twitter.com/tBkIT6Rj4A — Jamie Webber (@webjame) November 5, 2020

Presidential spiritual adviser Paula White Vs the Wu Tang Clan's Protect Ya Neck, I couldn't resist making this.#ByeByeTrump #ByeDon2020 #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/usNy22I9eC — Von-Bleasdale 🤖👽👾💥👻 (@BleasdaleVon) November 5, 2020

OUT NOW! Paula White x MJ Productions – Victory Freestyle 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mo269WgJA4 — إبن رجب البراوي (@mjOkAli11) November 5, 2020

Paula White reaches 25 killstreak pic.twitter.com/3DYbyDoK0w — Neb (@Neb1893) November 5, 2020

And then a cat responding to the rant:

Angels in Africa watching with concern as Paula White summons them and wondering if she knows they don't fit conventional, European angel looks. 😭 pic.twitter.com/6bU8SrzwWO — Ndi Kato (@YarKafanchan) November 5, 2020