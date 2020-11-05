Trump’s spiritual advisor had a bizarre election meltdown – the internet responded with these hilarious remixes
President Donald Trump’s “spiritual adviser” went off in an election-related meltdown that was supposed to resemble a sermon. In it, Paula White ranted that international people should come to the United States to somehow stop the votes from being tallied. That would technically mean a declaration of war.
She was generally ridiculed for the context and her demand for help from a different continent.
“Angels have been dispatched from Africa!” shouted White. It was something fact-checked by many on Twitter since Trump referred to those countries as “sh*thole nations.”
Beyond the replies and fact-checks about an international overthrow of the United States, however, there are a series of videos where White was remixed with hilarious outcomes.
You can see some of them below:
Mam this is a Wendy’s #paulawhite https://t.co/FzUItoZkNl pic.twitter.com/1C2jZJkTyc
— Izzy_the_Chow (@Izzy_the_Chow) November 5, 2020
The #PaulaWhite Angel Dispatch #Remix #Trump pic.twitter.com/ZszirHqTF7
— Eclectic Method (@EclecticMethod) November 5, 2020
well sorry @Eminem for that. But that's the first instrumental track i thought about. pic.twitter.com/5uce3N3GSP
— Capitaine OSEF (@Soapmoine) November 5, 2020
I re-tracked that Paula White video that @RightWingWatch posted. Audio is better now. pic.twitter.com/D3lm0AkqDk
— Kevin Gannon (@TheTattooedProf) November 5, 2020
REEEEMIXXXXXXXXXXXXX 🔥🔥🔥🕺🏽 #PaulaWhite – Victory! (#Remixgodsuede x @iMarkkeyz ‼️) 😈😈😈 • #RemixgodSuede #iMarkkeyz https://t.co/oX1CINUjyf pic.twitter.com/96f1bs4ukW
— Dj Suede the Remix god (@Remixgodsuede) November 5, 2020
Spiritual adviser Paula White – Dr.Dree ft.Snoop Dogg edit pic.twitter.com/aYUhB0wQen
— 𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓪𝓵𝓭 𝓔. 🇦🇹🇪🇺🇺🇳 (@jurisdictio84) November 5, 2020
Paula White-Cain x Meshuggah 🤘 pic.twitter.com/6XGP61OyR9
— Loudwire (@Loudwire) November 5, 2020
I made a Paula White remix. pic.twitter.com/uGq67CqKvW
— Dermot 'Day 242 – Wear a Mask!' Devlin (@castleDD) November 5, 2020
Paula White – dance teacher…@TrueFactsStated @maddogpac #maddogPAC pic.twitter.com/CJXB8Z1KBc
— Tarquin (@Tarquin_Helmet) November 5, 2020
Ok, channeling my inner SNL Stefon:
Trump America’s hottest club is Destiny ✨✨
It has everything!
Alternative facts, Rudy Giuliani in a Penguin costume and broken iPhone, angels from Africa and Pastor Paula White with her Flashdance homage…pic.twitter.com/CAk4CNO4HA
— Adam Nicholas Phillips (@phillipsan) November 5, 2020
The LORD gave me these editing skills to make this happy Trump Pineapple Spirit Animal Dance Video. Praise be. #trumppineapplespiritanimal#paulawhite pic.twitter.com/tBkIT6Rj4A
— Jamie Webber (@webjame) November 5, 2020
#PaulaWhite (with drums) #USElection pic.twitter.com/VoKV5CblSk
— Gordon MacPherson (@Glasgogs) November 5, 2020
Presidential spiritual adviser Paula White Vs the Wu Tang Clan's Protect Ya Neck, I couldn't resist making this.#ByeByeTrump #ByeDon2020 #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/usNy22I9eC
— Von-Bleasdale 🤖👽👾💥👻 (@BleasdaleVon) November 5, 2020
OUT NOW! Paula White x MJ Productions – Victory Freestyle 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mo269WgJA4
— إبن رجب البراوي (@mjOkAli11) November 5, 2020
Paula White reaches 25 killstreak pic.twitter.com/3DYbyDoK0w
— Neb (@Neb1893) November 5, 2020
Somebody had to do it #PaulaWhite pic.twitter.com/Vu86FhaCRy
— hellojed (@hellojed) November 5, 2020
You gave us this great jam😂😂💔🤦🏼♂️. Cute music heals the soul and prepares us to celebrate Biden 😂😂😂😂.@Paula_White @Paula_White @Paula_White @Paula_White @Paula_White @Paula_White@Paula_White @Paula_White @Paula_White@Paula_White @Paula_White @Paula_White
You all view dis pic.twitter.com/CcytYz0Rdc
— Isaac (@Isaac97160583) November 5, 2020
And then a cat responding to the rant:
Angels in Africa watching with concern as Paula White summons them and wondering if she knows they don't fit conventional, European angel looks. 😭 pic.twitter.com/6bU8SrzwWO
— Ndi Kato (@YarKafanchan) November 5, 2020