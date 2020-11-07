Trump’s top Florida strategist says win shows Republicans should be a ‘big tent’ party
MIAMI — President Donald Trump’s big victory in Florida should serve as a lesson that the GOP can and should be a “big tent” party, Trump’s top Florida campaign strategist wrote Friday in an open memo laying out the strategy used to get Trump reelected in the nation’s biggest battleground.Susie Wiles, who ran Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns in Florida, wrote that Trump’s latest effort “should be the model for other battleground states in future cycles.”“The lesson is simple: In order to form a consistent, winning coalition, Republicans, in the words of President Ronald Reagan, must provide a b…
‘Stacey led the parade’: Many praise Abrams for Dems’ resurgence in Georgia
ATLANTA — The election results in Georgia are not final, but for the first time in nearly 30 years, a Democratic nominee for president edged ahead in the vote count when former Vice President Joe Biden moved past President Donald Trump in the state early Friday morning.Two Republican U.S. senators in the state have been forced into a runoff, and suburban seats on county commissions, school boards and the General Assembly are leaning toward the Democrats for the first time in a generation.Republicans still control all statewide offices and the lion’s share of county posts. But if there is a sin... (more…)
Libertarian presidential candidate may prove decisive in tipping the balance
Libertarian Jo Jorgensen is not destined to become the next president of the United States, but whoever does win might consider sending her a gift basket.Relatively speaking, Jorgensen, a little known Clemson University psychology lecturer, hasn’t won a lot of support in her run for the Oval Office.As of Friday afternoon, she had a total of about 1.7 million votes. Biden leads the popular vote nationwide with 73.8 million, with President Donald Trump trailing with 69.8 million votes.But the votes Jorgensen has garnered could be just enough to help out whoever does wind up winning. And right no... (more…)
Supreme Court denies immediate halt of Pennsylvania vote count
A US Supreme Court justice on Friday denied a request by Pennsylvania's Republicans to immediately halt the counting of ballots arriving after Election Day -- referring the challenge to the full court to consider on Saturday.
Samuel Alito ordered Pennsylvania in the meantime to continue keeping the late-arriving ballots separate, affirming a decision already made by the state's top elections official Kathy Boockvar, who told CNN they were unlikely affect the outcome in any case.
The last-ditch petition for an emergency injunction -- filed as Democrat Joe Biden solidified his lead and was poised to defeat President Donald Trump -- targeted thousands of ballots.