Two dead in Peru as protests against president’s impeachment spiral
Clashes between police and protesters in Peru’s capital Lima has left two people dead as unrest grows in the wake of the impeachment of president Martin Vizcarra.On Saturday, for the sixth day in a row, thousands hit the streets in several cities in the South American country, protesting what they see as parliament’s undemocratic actions in deposing Vizcarra.In Lima, the police once again used tear gas and reportedly rubber bullets. State social security authority EsSalud said two men in their 20s were killed by gunshots while other injuries were recorded.Vizcarra, who was removed from office …
Joe Biden heralds shift in US strategy toward Venezuela
President Donald Trump's election defeat marks the end of a hardline pressure policy designed to oust Venezuela's leftist president Nicolas Maduro, and the arrival of Joe Biden in the White House in January could pave the way for a political solution to the crisis in that country.
Acute tension marked the Trump administration's ties with Maduro, whose second term as president is not recognized by some 50 countries, led by the US. They consider opposition leader Juan Guaido to be the legitimate leader of oil-rich Venezuela.
Trump's strategy of sanctions to strangle the Venezuelan economy included a veiled threat of military force to topple Maduro -- he warned often that "all options are on the table."
Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi
Egypt announced Saturday the discovery of an ancient treasure trove of more than a 100 intact sarcophagi, dating back more than 2,500 years ago, the largest such find this year.
The sealed wooden coffins, unveiled on site amid fanfare, belonged to top officials of the Late Period and the Ptolemaic period of ancient Egypt.
They were found in three burial shafts at depths of 12 meters (40 feet) in the sweeping Saqqara necropolis south of Cairo.
Archaeologists opened one coffin to reveal a mummy wrapped in a burial shroud adorned with brightly coloured hieroglyphic pictorials.