Upper Manhattan, Staten Island headed for renewed COVID restrictions: Andrew Cuomo
NEW YORK — Upper Manhattan and Staten Island are headed for renewed coronavirus restrictions this week as infection numbers continue to increase, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.“We have several communities that are (on) the warning track,” he said at a Manhattan press conference.“Parts of Staten Island will go into an orange zone. Parts of Staten Island will go into a red zone, at the current rate,” he warned. “Staten Island is a serious problem.”The borough’s hospital system is coming under strain, Cuomo noted.Upper Manhattan is at risk of becoming a “yellow zone,” as are Nassau and Suffolk Co…
More than 1 million people traveled on planes in US on a single day ahead of Thanksgiving amid coronavirus pandemic
The turbulence caused by the coronavirus pandemic didn’t deter more than 1 million people in the United States from traveling aboard planes on a single day ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.A whopping 1,019,836 people went on U.S. flights on Friday, data [released](That’s the second-highest number of single-day travelers since mid-March, when the outbreak of COVID-19 began to cause shutdowns throughout the U.S. and devastated the air-travel industry.The only day since then that’s seen more people travel by plane than last Friday was Oct. 18, when 1,031,505 passengers boarded U.S. flights.Frida... (more…)
The CDC upgrades cruise ship COVID-19 infection risk to highest level possible
MIAMI — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upgraded the cruise ship travel risk to a level 4, the federal agency’s highest risk level possible for contracting COVID-19.Amid reports of widespread outbreaks in cruises earlier this year, CDC recommends for travelers to avoid cruise ships, including river cruises, around the world, given the “very high” risk of becoming infected or spreading the novel coronavirus.If passengers decide to go on cruises, they should get tested three to five days after the trip. Even if they test negative after a trip, cruise ship travelers should sta... (more…)
US hopes to start virus vaccines in December as pandemic surges
The United States hopes to begin coronavirus vaccinations in early December, a top government health official said Sunday, the latest positive news to emerge even as cases surge across the worst-hit nation and elsewhere around the globe.
The beginning of vaccinations could be a crucial shift in the battle against a virus that has claimed more than 1.4 million lives worldwide, including 255,000 just in the US, since emerging from China late last year.
Encouraging results from vaccine trials have bolstered hopes for an end to the pandemic, as nations reimpose restrictions and lockdowns that slowed the spread earlier this year but turned lives and economies upside down across the globe.