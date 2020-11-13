US airlines to end year with 90,000 fewer workers
Hit with a collapse of demand, US airlines will end the year with the lowest number of workers since at least 1987, 90,000 fewer than when Covid-19 hit, an industry federation said Thursday.
Airlines for America said the number of full-time equivalent positions will drop to 370,000 at the end of December from 460,000 in March, a drop of nearly 20 percent.
As coronavirus cases explode, approaching the worst days of the pandemic, authorities have stepped up restrictions.
The number of passengers carried in the United States in recent weeks has remained 65 percent lower than the same period last year, the organization said.
Airlines initially cut staff through early retirement and voluntary furloughs.
The companies pledged to hold off on any layoffs until September 30, in exchange for aid of $25 billion.
But after Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on a news stimulus package that would extend the support, United Airlines and American Airlines laid off 32,000 workers in October.
In addition, four smaller US carriers shut down, Airlines for America said in its study of the pandemic impact on the industry, which also showed that a quarter of aircraft have been grounded for at least 30 days.
COVID-19
Newark becomes symbol of COVID’s resurgence in northeastern US
With a coronavirus test positivity rate of 19 percent, the city of Newark embodies the battle against Covid-19 in America's northeast, a region that has so far avoided the second wave of infections that has been hitting the rest of the US and Europe for several weeks.
The streets of Ironbound, usually one of the liveliest neighborhoods in Newark -- the most populous city in New Jersey with 280,000 residents -- are near-empty as temperatures drop and Covid-19 cases soar.
"Since they announced two weeks ago that Newark's rates were almost double the state rate, it's a ghost town," says 63-year-old Belinda Luis, the co-owner of Evolution Fitness gym.
Breaking Banner
The enraging deja vu of a third coronavirus wave
There’s a joke I’ve seen circulating online, over and over during this pandemic, that goes along the lines of, “Months this year: January, February, March, March, March, March, March…”
My lips pull into a smile, but my heart’s not in it.
I was on the phone two weeks ago with a nurse who lives in Missouri, where cases have risen from 1,100 per day in August to about 3,400 daily in November. Her husband works in the ER of a rural hospital. Every time a patient suspected of having COVID-19 walks in, the sample is sent to be tested in St. Louis, an hour and a half away. Results take eight hours or more to process.
Breaking Banner
‘Angry’ Trump has ‘publicly disengaged from the battle against coronavirus’ — as cases surge: AP
Bitter over his election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, the leader of the free world has stopped bothering with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"President Donald Trump has publicly disengaged from the battle against the coronavirus at a moment when the disease is tearing across the United States at an alarming pace," the Associated Press reported Thursday. "Trump, fresh off his reelection loss to President-elect Joe Biden, remains angry that an announcement about progress in developing a vaccine for the disease came after Election Day. And aides say the president has shown little interest in the growing crisis even as new confirmed cases are skyrocketing and hospitals intensive care units in parts of the country are nearing capacity."