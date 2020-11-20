US lawmakers discuss stimulus again as Fed warns of growth slump
Aides to top US lawmakers met on Thursday for yet another restart to talks on a new stimulus spending package to aid the economic recovery from the coronavirus downturn.
The discussions, confirmed to AFP by a senior Democratic aide, come as Covid-19 cases surge nationwide and as the president of a regional Federal Reserve bank warned the United States could see growth contract again in the fourth quarter.
The talks between the staffs of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, both Democrats, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, both Republicans, would address another pandemic relief package, the aide said.
Lawmakers have negotiated for months on passing such a bill, but haven’t come to terms on how much to spend and what to spend it on.
Congress authorized the $2.2 trillion CARES Act in March as the pandemic arrived, but its provisions expanding payments to the unemployed and giving loans and grants to small businesses expired in recent months, and analysts fear a renewed slowdown.
The US is home to the world’s largest Covid-19 outbreak, with 157,950 new infections over the 24 hours prior to Wednesday, the same day that total deaths from the disease climbed above 250,000.
President of the Dallas Federal Reserve bank Robert Kaplan told Bloomberg the resurgence in cases could send US growth back into the red in the October-December quarter.
“If you’d asked me a month ago, I would have said we’re going to grow in the fourth quarter, as much as four or five percent annualized, but… with this resurgence, I think the risks are all (to) the downside,” he said.
US growth cratered 31.4 percent in the second quarter as business shutdowns to stop the virus’s spread took their toll, but rebounded 33.1 percent as states’ moved to ease the shutdowns.
2020 Election
As Trump pursues strategy of chaos and confusion, Biden urged to ‘go big and fast’ to fix ‘broken’ government
"The chaos and confusion is the strategy."
That's according to Julie Pace, Washington bureau chief for the Associated Press, who on Wednesday published an analysis of President Donald Trump's refusal to accept his loss to President-elect Joe Biden; instead, Trump is spreading lies and filing lawsuits that challenge the election results, fire up his base, and attack U.S. democracy.
The effort by Trump and his allies to "sow discontent and doubt among his most loyal supporters" won't keep him in office, Pace posited, "but it could both undermine the new president's efforts to unify a fractured nation and fuel Trump in his next endeavor, whether that's another White House run in 2024 or a high-profile media venture."
COVID-19
Almost a million people inoculated with Chinese COVID-19 vaccine: firm
Nearly a million people have taken an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese company Sinopharm, the firm said, although it has not yet provided any clear clinical evidence of efficacy.
China has been giving experimental Covid-19 vaccines to people including state employees, international students and essential workers heading abroad since July.
"We have not received a single report of severe adverse reaction, and only a few had some mild symptoms," Liu Jingzhen said in an interview re-published by the state-owned firm on Wednesday.
China has been bullish about the development of its vaccine for the new virus -- which first emerged in the centre of the country late last year -- with four vaccines now in late-stage testing.
COVID-19
Fauci says Pfizer, Moderna Covid vaccine data is ‘solid’
The United States' top infectious disease official said Thursday that two coronavirus vaccines being tested were "solid," and that the speed at which they were developed has not compromised safety or integrity.
Anthony Fauci spoke at a rare briefing from the White House virus task force to reassure some public concerns about the two vaccines -- one from Pfizer/BioNTech and the other by Moderna -- after both companies announced successful trials.
"The process of the speed did not compromise at all safety nor did it compromise scientific integrity. It was a reflection of the extraordinary scientific advances in these types of vaccines which allowed us to do things in months that actually took years before," he said.