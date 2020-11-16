US Rep. Ilhan Omar severs financial ties with husband’s political firm
MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has told supporters that her campaign is no longer doing business with her husband’s political consulting firm, a connection that had previously sparked scrutiny and complaints to campaign finance watchdogs.In an email late Sunday, Omar said her campaign was terminating its contract with the firm to “make sure that anybody who is supporting our campaign with their time or financial support feels there is no perceived issue with that support.”The Federal Election Commission has taken no public action in response to a complaint last year from a conservative gro…
2020 Election
Marco Rubio refers to Biden as ‘president-elect’ as Trump refuses to concede
WASHINGTON — Sen. Marco Rubio referred to Joe Biden as “president-elect” on Monday evening, making him the first prominent Florida Republican — who isn’t retiring — to directly acknowledge Biden’s victory even as President Donald Trump continues to falsely claim he won the election.In an interview with reporters on Capitol Hill, Rubio, who leads the Senate Intelligence Committee, was asked his opinion on reports saying independent Maine Sen. Angus King could be named director of national intelligence for the incoming Biden administration.While answering, Rubio used the term “president-elect” —... (more…)
COVID-19
Fauci: Moderna vaccine results ‘stunningly impressive’
The United States' top infectious disease scientist on Monday hailed early results from Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine trial as "stunningly impressive," calling the findings an emphatic validation of experimental mRNA technology that some had doubted.
"I must admit that I would have been satisfied with 70 or at the most 75 percent efficacy," he told AFP.
"The idea that we have a 94.5 percent effective vaccine is stunningly impressive. It is really a spectacular result that I don't think anybody had anticipated would be this good."
Latest Headlines
Jerry Falwell Jr. and Wife Becki Falwell ranked Liberty University students they wanted to sleep with: report
Jerry Falwell Jr., recently resigned president of Liberty University, had allegedly ranked students with his wife, Becki Falwell, that they’d see on campus and ranked the one whom they most wanted to have sex with.The scandal broke when a former student of the university told Politico that “[Becki] and Jerry would eye people down on campus. She didn’t go into specifics, but said, ‘Oh, me and Jerry play games all the time, like ‘Would you rather?’ with people on campus.’ I’ll never forget that.”The student was in a band with Trey Falwell, their son, at the time, and was 22 years old.Becki repor... (more…)