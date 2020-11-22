US soars past 12 million coronavirus cases
More than 12 million people in the U.S. have now been infected with coronavirus.The virus has spread rapidly in recent weeks, as the country hit 10 million cases Nov. 9 and the 11 million mark Nov. 15.More than 255,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.The U.S. has recorded more cases and deaths than any other country. India, home to an estimated 1.3 billion people, has tallied 9 million cases and 130,000 deaths. Brazil has reported 6 million cases and 168,000 deaths.A record 665,000 new cases were reported worldwide Friday. The U.S. wa…
Gov. Parson considering deploying National Guard to help Missouri’s hospitals
ST. LOUIS — State and local officials, scrambling to prepare for an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 patients, are in talks to stem the tide, including options such as building a field hospital, canceling all but the most urgent medical procedures and deploying the Missouri National Guard to relieve health care staffing shortages.Hospital leaders are even discussing how to choose which patients to serve first when resources are limited.They hope it never reaches that point, the chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, Dr. Alex Garza, said on Friday. But task force projections sho... (more…)
US approves Regeneron antibody treatment given to Trump
A Covid-19 antibody therapy used to treat President Donald Trump was approved by the US drug regulator on Saturday for people who aren't yet hospitalized by the disease but are at high risk.
The green light for drugmaker Regeneron came after REGEN-COV2, a combination of two lab-made antibodies, was shown to reduce Covid-19-related hospitalizations or emergency room visits in patients with underlying conditions.
"Authorizing these monoclonal antibody therapies may help outpatients avoid hospitalization and alleviate the burden on our health care system," said Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).