US Supreme Court sides with religious groups on virus rules
The US Supreme Court has barred New York from imposing coronavirus restrictions on houses of worship in a ruling likely to be heralded by conservatives as a victory for religious freedoms.
Services should not be treated differently from permitted secular gatherings, said the unsigned ruling, one of the first since the appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett tipped the court’s balance to the conservatives.
Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York state, had ordered that only up to 10 people could gather at sites of worship in high-risk areas designated “red zones”.
The court was responding to two applications — from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, as well as two synagogues — claiming they were singled out under the restrictions designed to limit the contagion’s spread in hard-hit New York City.
In a five-four split, the top US court said the measures violated the First Amendment’s protection of the free exercise of religion.
The court had previously swung the opposite way, upholding similar restrictions on services in California and Nevada.
The shift is indicative of the court’s new weighting, with the three remaining liberals now outnumbered after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in September.
The court noted that: “Even in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away and forgotten.”
The ruling continued: “The restrictions at issue here, by effectively barring many from attending religious services, strike at the very heart of the First Amendment’s guarantee of religious liberty.”
However, the ruling will have no immediate effect as the state restrictions had already been relaxed as they considered their verdict, NBC News reported.
Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan — backed by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts — dissented.
Roberts said there was no need to uphold the groups’ complaints given the governor’s rollback.
But conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch argued that Cuomo had favored secular activities over religious ones.
It is the latest in long-simmering tensions between officials and some religious communities over social-distancing measures, with protests erupting in Brooklyn last month.
The ruling comes as the United States continues to report record infection numbers, with more than 86,000 coronavirus hospitalisations on Tuesday alone.
Latest Headlines
Disney to lay off 32,000 workers in 2021
Disney said Thursday it will cut 32,000 jobs in 2021, primarily from its US theme parks division, an increase from layoffs announced in September.
The company, which previously said it would cut 28,000 jobs, has struggled with the pandemic and social restrictions.
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the cuts -- which Variety reported are part of September's announcement -- would be made in the first half of next year.
"Due to the current climate, including COVID-19 impacts, and changing environment in which we are operating, the Company has generated efficiencies in its staffing, including limiting hiring to critical business roles, furloughs and reductions-in-force," Disney said in a filing explaining the job losses.
Breaking Banner
This governor ignored pandemic mitigation efforts and now her state has the highest COVID death rate in the world
Since the beginning of the pandemic, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has often followed the lead of President Donald Trump by disregarding science and the public health warnings regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
In Noem's state, there is no mask mandate and very few mitigation guidelines are in place. Now, South Dakota has the highest coronavirus death rate in the world, according to Native Sun News. Dr. William Haseltine, president of ACCESS Health International and author of the book "My Lifelong Fight Against Disease," recently weighed in on the alarming coronavirus outbreak in South Dakota as he lambasted politicians for politicizing public health.
Breaking Banner
‘Extremism’ plays too large a role in the GOP: Longtime Republican operative explains why he’s leaving the ‘wrong side’
In Trumpworld, one of the worst things a Republican can be called is a "RINO" or "Republican In Name Only" — and conservative activist Tim Miller has been called that many times this year for his vehement opposition to President Donald Trump and support for President-elect Joe Biden. Miller, who served as communications director for former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, remained in the Republican Party until recently despite his disdain for Trumpism. But on the conservative website The Bulwark, Miller explains why he has finally left the GOP after many years.